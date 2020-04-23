Predawn storms today resulted in power outages in virtually all of McComb and Summit. Entergy reported almost 6,700 customers in the area without power this morning, and Magnolia Electric Power reported close to 4,000 customers without power in its service area. Entergy also showed two outages in Liberty, one street in Gloster without power, and a number of customers without power in Bogue Chitto.
