When a state trooper leaves home for work for the day, there’s no telling what experiences they’ll encounter.
Mackenzie Woods sure didn’t expect to find himself standing in a creek trying to save the life of a driver who had run from him, but that’s where he was on Aug. 23, 2019.
For his heroics, the Woods received the Trooper of the Year Award from the McComb Exchange Club.
Woods, one of two accident reconstructionists for the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Brookhaven-based Troop M, was en route to McComb to help work an accident when he noticed a black BMW driving erratically on Interstate 55.
Woods attempted to stop the car, but the driver fled, exiting the interstate and barreling down Highway 24 toward Liberty, where a roadblock had been set up. The driver tried to dodge lawmen and veered off road, only to wind up crashed in a creek.
“We believe it was her every intention to try to jump this creek. … She didn’t make it,” MHP spokesman Trooper Craig James said.
Woods and another trooper jumped into the water in an attempt to save the woman and render medical aid.
“They got her woke up and she immediately began fighting and resisting arrest,” James said. “Not only were they trying to take her into custody, but they were trying to keep her head above water the whole time.”
The driver made it out alive and was taken into custody — the two best possible outcomes for troopers.
“McKenzie and I are friends and I don’t brag on him in front of his face that much,” James said. “He’s always willing to go above and beyond his normal scope of duties. He’s still a road man and he’s not afraid to get out there and do what needs to be done.”
Woods downplayed the heroics of his actions, noting that anyone wearing the uniform would have done the same thing if put in the situation.
“I feel like anybody in our district could be up here talking about it,” he said. “Any trooper in our district could be up here accepting this award.”
Woods, who has been with the patrol for six years, said jumping into action when needed is a character trait of serving with the patrol, no matter the job title.
“I’m just your ordinary road man,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.