Pike County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Catherine Sanders said the organization’s events — scheduled for more than a month from now — are still a go.
The Mississippi Scholars banquet tentatively scheduled for April 24, the annual golf tournament scheduled for May 15 and Leadercast 2020 scheduled for June 4 will all hopefully be held according to plan.
However, Sanders also acknowledged that the dates depend on how COVID-19 affects the country in the coming months.
“In light of the outbreak, we will see if we have to move that date or not,” Sanders said.
Board president Barney Albritton said the dates for most events are fluid and easy to change if need be.
“The golf tournament we are sure it won’t hurt if we do have to move it to the fall, and Leadercast, we can move it to any day,” Albritton said.
The board also talked about the possibility of canceling the Mississippi Scholars banquet.
“Regardless if we are able to have the banquet or not, we will still award those scholarships,” Sanders said.
The board also urged people to support local businesses, which are sure to be affected by the virus.
“It is more important now than ever for people to support local business,” board member Kitty Freeman said.
Sanders suggested buying gift cards to use later or supporting them on social media.
The board also talked about the chamber-supported Miss Hospitality pageant, which took place Saturday. Sanders’ daughter Ramsey won both the Miss Hospitality title and the civic award and will represent Pike County at the state pageant in July in Hattiesburg.
The board also announced the Latter & Blum Realty as April’s Business of the Month and the McComb School District as May’s Business of the Month.
