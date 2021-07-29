McComb is being swallowed by rising grass as warm, humid weather accelerates growth and frequent rain dashes the city’s available time for cutting the jungle of grass down.
But help is on the way. Last week, the city board gave the Public Works Department the OK to buy a new tractor with a boom arm attachment, which officials said would arrive in a few weeks.
Public Works assistant director Eric Spurlock said that in the meantime, the city is unable to reach some of the grass that continues to grow unchecked in public areas.
“We have started to cut grass. We just got a brand new pull-behind tractor, but there are certain areas we can’t cut until we get the boom mower,” he said.
Another wrench in the city’s plan comes in the form of frequent rain. Spurlock said wet ground makes for bad cutting and the potential to get equipment stuck in muddy ditches.
“The weather is not playing in our favor. All it takes is the heat and a little rain and the grass will start shooting up,” he said.
Spurlock said there are some blind spots due to the tall grass, but some are on private property, so there is little the city can do about it.
The city orignally voted to purchased the mower earlier this year using general fund money, but the board reversed course to shore up money for the MLK gym project, vowing to purchase the new mower at the beginning of the next fiscal year, which begins in October, at the end of mowing season.
The city made good on its promise earlier than expected after the city’s financial employees continued to reconcile the city’s accounts and found a boon of about $270,000 from state internet use tax meant only for capital improvement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.