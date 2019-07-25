McComb selectmen finally put street paving in gear Tuesday night, voting 4-2 to borrow $3.2 million to pay for a new round of overlay.
Board members Michael Cameron and Ted Tullos voted against the measure after Cameron questioned how the city would pay the money back, and Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said it will require a property tax increase.
Discussions in work sessions over the past few months have pointed to a tax increase as the likely solution to paying for paving for a majority of the board.
Lockley prepared a chart of tax levels and effect on tax bills for a work session in the past two months and estimated roughly 2 mills of additional tax revenue would be needed to pay for the borrowing, depending on the amount borrowed and the interest rate bid by the eventual debt holder.
Selectman Ronnie Brock originally made a motion for $3 million, but amended the motion to $3.2 million. He said he wanted the public works department to have a “solid $3 million” to use on paving without bond, engineering and attorney fees coming out of that amount.
He estimated those fees would total about $70,000.
Before the vote, Tullos said he would prefer the city to wait for internet sales tax payments to be remitted from the state.
“I’d like to see us use that money rather than raise taxes,” Tullos said.
Lockley said the most the city would get from those payments annually would be $500,000, and that it would be three years before the full amount would be paid out by the state.
“The first payment is just $10,000,” Lockley said.
The mayor also noted that City Clerk Servia Fortenberry has to complete a form for the Department of Revenue showing how much the city has spent on infrastructure in each of the past four years.
The city has to spend at least as much on infrastructure each year going forward as it spent in the previous four years on average in order to receive the internet tax funds for infrastructure.
Lockley said he has been talking with accountants and state auditors about whether funds such as repayments on the city’s state revolving fund loan for building the wastewater treatment plant have to be included in the annual infrastructure spending count.
