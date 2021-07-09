Magnolia aldermen turned their attention to unkempt and derelict properties Tuesday night.
Zoning Administrator Smithie Buie Jr., who also assesses properties for conditions that could constitute health or safety violations, presented pictures, copies of deeds, and addresses and contact information for the owners of properties at 192 Fred Fortenberry Road and 110 E. Olive St.
He proposed starting the legal process of sending letters to the property owners to demand cleanup, and added, “There’s 41 properties in town that could use some attention.”
He said the owner on Fred Fortenberry Road had cleaned his property up before after Buie mentioned its condition to him, and he said he felt the owner would do so again.
The East Olive Street property, however, is part of an estate owned by a resident of Los Angeles who is harder to contact, he said.
He said there is evidence of drug dealers and users having been on the property, and abandoned cars and other detritus in the yard.
“We really need to get that cleaned up,” Buie said.
He also noted that there are at least 18 burned houses in the city, and he suggested the city look into cleaning up those properties, as well.
Some of the homes, while in bad condition, are still in shape to provide shelter to homeless squatters or provide cover for illicit activities, he said.
“Some of them burned five years ago, and they’re still just sitting there,” he said.
Buie said he was unsure of the legality of him contacting property owners before starting the legal process of writing letters to notify the owners that the city will clean the properties and assess the cost on their taxes if the owners don’t clean up themselves.
Board members and board attorney Charles Miller said Buie could contact the owners and request they clean up properties before starting the legal process.
In other business:
• Alderman joe Cornacchione, giving a “Tree City” report, said the town needs to consider a clearance cut of some trees or limbs throughout town that could be a hazard to traffic, but “that’s going to be expensive.”
He also noted that there’s nothing in law that says a property owner can’t let their property revert to woodland if they want to, and he suggested that the city require owners with wilding properties to cut a five foot clearance, and the city otherwise let the property be.
“We dont the city to be expected to clean all of those properties,” Cornacchione said.
• Police Chief Ray Reynolds reported 158 calls for service and 25 citations issued in June. He said the town was safe and no incidents occurred over the Fourth of July weekend.
• Mayor Tammy Witherspoon said she would issue an executive order reopening Central Park and allowing basketball goals to be put back in place after they were removed to discourage gathering during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said Reid Memorial Park still has work to be done on trees and facilities before it can be safely reopened. Wet weather has prevented work crews from making the needed fixes, she said.
• The board paid WGK Engineers $4,060 for work on the city’s wastewater treatment facilities.
