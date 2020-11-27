State health officials reported another week of school virus data on Wednesday, but Thanksgiving holiday breaks interrupted some districts’ reporting.
Most schools submit their reports on Monday for the previous week.
For the week of Nov. 16-20, the McComb School District reported five or fewer new COVID-19 cases among teachers at Denman Junior High, Higgins Middle School and Kennedy Early Childhood Center. There were no new student cases at those schools or at McComb High and no student or teacher cases at Otken Elementary.
For Nov. 16-20, the school district quarantined 169 students and 13 teachers at McComb High School, 56 students and no teachers at Denman Junior High, 76 students and six teachers at Higgins Middle School, 12 students and four teachers at Kennedy Early Childhood Center and 31 students and seven teachers at Otken Elementary.
Since North Pike’s holiday break had already begun on Monday, there was no one working to submit the report, North Pike Superintendent Dennis Penton said Wednesday.
South Pike High School and junior high did not report data, but lower grade level schools were included in the state’s report.
There were five or fewer new COVID-19 student cases and no new teacher cases at Eva Gordon Upper Elementary. There were no new student or teacher cases in the lower elementary or Osyka Elementary.
South Pike School District quarantined five students and two teachers at Eva Gordon Upper Elementary, three students and no teachers at the lower elementary and seven students and no teachers at Osyka Elementary.
Amite County High School reported 18 new student cases of COVID-19 and five or fewer teacher cases in what the school’s report classified as two new outbreaks. There were 68 students and one teacher in quarantine.
No data was available for Amite County Elementary.
In Walthall County, there were five or fewer new student and teacher cases reported at Tylertown Elementary and five or fewer student cases and no teacher cases reported at Tylertown High.
Tylertown Primary School reported five or fewer student cases, no teacher cases and two new outbreaks.
There were no new cases at Dexter Attendance Center.
In quarantine were 24 students and no teachers at Tylertown Elementary School, 11 students and two teachers at Tylertown High, two students and five teachers at Tylertown Primary and one student and teacher each from Dexter Attendance Center.
There was no data from private schools Parklane Academy and Amite School Center. Administrators at those schools have previously said they report regularly to the Mid-South Association of Independent Schools, their governing organization which is responsible for submitting the data to the state.
MSDH spokesperson Liz Sharlot told The Commercial Dispatch of Columbus earlier this month that the MAIS has not been sharing its data with MSDH. She said although violation of the MSDH order is punishable by a $5,000 fine or five years in jail, MSDH will not enforce the order, hoping instead to “encourage a partnership.”
On Nov. 11, MAIS tweeted a statement which said member schools are transparent with their patrons regarding case reports, and MAIS reports aggregate positive cases to MSDH and on social media.
“Unlike state schools, independent schools are not agents of the state. They are small businesses that happen to be in the business of teaching children,” reads the statement.
“As such, they relate to the government in the way any other small business does. No other Mississippi small businesses are required to report hearsay evidence of ‘positive cases’ to MSDH on a weekly basis. ... Small businesses, including independent schools, have no first-hand knowledge of positive cases that pass through their doors; the best they can do is report what customers report to them.”
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,092 new cases of COVID-19 statewide on Wednesday.
There were 16 new COVID-19-related deaths.
The state’s totals were 145,636 cases and 3,745 deaths.
Pike County reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Nearby counties reported the following numbers of new cases: Amite, six; Franklin, three; Lawrence, one; Lincoln, seven; Walthall, three; Wilkinson, one.
