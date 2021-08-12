State to open field hospital

With surging hospitalizations, infections and deaths in Mississippi that are complicated by medical staffing shortages, state health officials plan to set up a 50-bed field hospital in Jackson to provide relief to the state’s overwhelmed hospitals.
“We have entered crisis standard of care. Don’t be surprised if you get sick and end up at a hospital 200 miles away,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said in a news conference Wednesday.
The state reported 3,163 cases Wednesday and 25 deaths for a total of 371,712 cases and 7,710 deaths in the state, which has a population of about 3 million.
Dobbs said the state is working with the federal governement to get resources and staffing there continues to be a shortage of staffed hospital beds.
The field hospital will be staffed by federal clinical staff, said Jim Craig, the Mississippi State Department of Health’s senior deputy and director of health protection.
The unit will be located in a parking garage at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, and it could open as soon as Friday to help treat an overflow of patients sent from hospitals across the state.
UMMC Vice Chancellor Dr. LouAnn Woodward called the temporary field hospital a “Band-Aid” to curing the crisis facing Mississippi hospitals.
“The big solution is, let’s get this surge under control, and let’s get the spread of this virus under control,” she said. “And the way that we do that is by getting people vaccinated.”
Craig said just five intensive care unit beds were briefly available across the state Wednesday morning, but they were quickly snatched up by the lucky few on a list of more than 200 patients waiting for beds in local hospitals.
There have been 563 patients transferred for treatment out of state as well.
He also noted that five beds from the Veterans Administration hospital in Biloxi and five beds from the VA in Jackson have been opened up as ICU beds.
Of those hospitalized, there are 14 patients under the age of 18, six of whom are in intensive care and four on life support.
This comes as the first week of school starts among many school districts in the state.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said outbreaks have been reported in schools in 43 of Mississippi’s 82 counties this week.
Last week, the state reported 296 teachers and 798 students tested positive for the virus, resulting in 4,435 students and 382 teachers being quarantined due to exposure to the virus
“For these next few weeks, it will be pretty rocky,” Byers said. “We are going to see outbreaks, we are going to see cases. We are going to see disruption in the school setting.”
He said schools should encourage vaccination of teachers and children over the age of 12, enforce physical distancing and encourage mask use.
On booster shots, Byers said there will be more guidance at a federal level by the end of the week, but he and Dobbs still recommend high-risk patients discuss the possibility of a booster shot with their physician. Dobbs said about 8,500 booster shots have been given in the state as of Wednesday.
When asked about popular medications Ivermectin and Remdesivir as possible treatments or use as with preventing infection, Dobbs called Ivermectin “the new hydroxychloroquine.” He said medical studies have shown it has provides no benefit to patients.
He said doctors can still choose to provide patients with Ivermectin, but it should be alongside proven methods and medications such as monoclonal antibodies.
“Internet alchemists have decided it is the cure, and that is not the case in control trials,” Dobbs said.
He also noted that Remdesivir would not be good as a preventative measure for infection because it is not only expensive but also it has to be administered intravenously.
Byers agreed.
“We have a preventative for COVID-19. It is the vaccine,” he said.
