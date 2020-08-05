Pike County saw another day of low coronavirus infection numbers, adding just 15 since Tuesday, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
While the county was edging closer each day to the governor’s benchmark of 200 positive cases over two weeks or 500 per 100,000 for heightened restrictions, that trend appears to be waning two weeks after local mask ordinances took effect.
“Please continue to wear a mask as often as is possible,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “It can also help us reduce the number of positive cases.”
It is too early to say whether or not mandatory mask orders put into place in McComb and Magnolia in July are to be credited for the improvement, Pike County transitioned from identifying about 30 new infections each day to just half that in recent days.
Despite the apparent decrease in local transmission, health officials noted an additional death Wednesday afternoon, the 33rd among Pike County residents since March. According to health statistics, 861 residents have fallen ill, including 75 residents of long-term care facilities, 15 of whom died.
“We still have an upward trend on the date of onset of illness,” Reeves said. “We are seeing positive signs, and if everyone will choose to participate, I think it will make a big difference.”
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said that hospitalization rates for coronavirus patients is becoming more stable but that he anticipates ongoing issues at overburdened hospitals as newly-diagnosed patients progress in the severity of their illness.
And Dobbs warned that coronavirus transmission among students and staff in schools is inevitable. He said the Corinth School District, which announced its first positive infection among students Friday afternoon, has now sent over 100 students into isolation after five more fell ill with confirmed infections.
“We are seeing more and more reports of cases in school,” he said.
Reeves said the risk is high but so is the reward.
“While we have kids in quarantine in Corinth, we also have a whole bunch of kids back in the classroom learning,” he said. “I think if all Mississippians will step up, we have a really good chance of making a dent.”
Reeves said the state needs all Mississippians to buy-into public health guidance, including wearing a mask in public and when social distancing isn’t reasonably possible.
“We can’t protect the people of Mississippi just by sitting at this table — we need your help,” Reeves said. “If we can continue to come together we can continue to slow the spread.”
Despite the risks, Reeves said it’s most important that children return to the classroom so they don’t fall behind in their education or miss out on opportunities and resources afforded to students by public school districts.
“The likelihood of transmission is certainly less,” Reeves said regarding young students returning to class. “There is a risk to kids going back in school, but there’s also large risks to not return to school.”
But he urged all school districts to consider starting the school year late.
“If I were running a school district, I would not open up until August the 17th at the earliest,” he said.
Dobbs said that although the governor’s executive order for everyone at school to wear a mask doesn’t apply to private academies, those students and faculty still need to wear a mask.
“Private schools are going to have issues. Obviously, they’re human beings too,” Dobbs said. “They need to wear a mask as well.”
Reeves said wearing a mask isn’t a sign of cowardice.
“When one person has it, that can go to 30 or 40 or 50 in an instant,” he said. “Get this message out — it is OK to be a strong person and still know that it is important that we all wear a mask.”
Dobbs said the MSDH has received more than 330 public health complaints about restaurants and bars and is following up with management to correct issues as quickly as possible. He said the department may force businesses to cease operations if they do not comply with health and safety guidelines.
And Dobbs said anyone considering throwing large events this summer should reconsider.
“If you have 1,000 people at an event, you’re going to have 10-20 coronavirus patients, so there will be transmission,” he said. “Just stay out of crowds, it’s just the wrong time. We know most people who are spreading it will be asymptomatic or only slightly symptomatic, feeling fine to go out and spread coronavirus.”
And Dobbs said people should read newspapers, not Facebook when looking for accurate information regarding coronavirus. He said a rumor circulating widely is absolute malarkey.
“Local honey is good for allergies. It will not cure coronavirus,” Dobbs said. “We can always be hopeful for easy answers but we haven’t found one yet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.