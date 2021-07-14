TYLERTOWN — Aldermen at the July 6 meeting set a special election for Aug. 17, as was widely expected.
A vacancy was declared for the Ward 4 alderman seat, which will be filled in the Aug. 17 election. Incumbent Carolyn Magee was defeated for re-election in the Democratic primary, but primary winner Curtis Hart Magee was declared ineligible after two felony convictions more than a decade ago came to light.
The town Democratic Executive Committee declined to put a candidate on the ballot for the general election, setting up the declaration of a vacancy and the special election.
Carolyn Magee is continuing to serve until the election is held. She is not expected to seek re-election in the special election.
Former county supervisor Fred Magee Jr. announced his intention to seek the seat on social media. Qualifying opened on July 7.
In other business, the board:
• Approved appointments for the next term, including mayor pro tempore Fred Lambert, board attorney and fire Chief Joseph Stinson, town clerk Lori Hawn, deputy clerk Aquaria McCray, police chief and deputy court clerk Brandon Bright, Public Works Director Steve Brumfield, fire department clerk Bridget Piper, Town Judge Ryan Bruhl, public defender Pam Nelson, prosecutor Mark Holmes, deputy court clerk Takisha Jackson, zoning adjustment board members Joe Dowe and Scott Dyar, and the twn employee roster.
• Designated Alderwoman Stormy Jefferson and Lambert as voting delegate and alternate at the Mississippi Municipal League convention.
• Named Mayor Ed Hughes as the town’s official representative for issues relating to the American Rescue Plan Act.
• Acknowledged receipts of $158,354, including $89,720 to the general fund, $13,259 from property leases, $23,907 to the sanitation fund and $31,467 to the water and sewer fun.
• Paid bills of $225,779, including $157,180 from the general fund, $40,142 from sanitation and $28,458 from water and sewer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.