LIBERTY — A dog that chewed through fiber optic wire at the Amite County Justice Court Complex recently cost the county thousands of dollars — and is still at large.
Unfortunately, a security camera didn’t quite catch the culprit in the act.
“We couldn’t see the actual dog,” said Sheriff Tim Wroten. “We saw his running mate.”
Wroten thinks he knows which dog did the deed but doesn’t have proof. If he did, he said the county might have been able to make its owner pay for the damages, which amounted to over $7,000.
Wroten said the cable ran between the courthouse across the street and the justice court building, which also houses the sheriff’s office and jail.
The cable was elevated along most of the justice court building but dipped to ground level by the front door — and that’s where the dog got hold of it, chewing it to pieces.
Wroten said he didn’t think chewing the wire would have injured the dog.
The sheriff’s office paid some $4,000 to establish two antennae that were supposed to send signals to two ends of cable, but that didn’t work.
So on Tuesday, county supervisors voted to pay DSL $3,602 to run new cable to the justice court complex and the courthouse. The latest expenditure will come out of the buildings and grounds fund.
Justice Court Judge Roger Arnold said he’d never heard of a similar case.
“I did hear the suspect was still at large,” he quipped.
