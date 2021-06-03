TYLERTOWN — Sometimes when you have to take a break from something you enjoy, you get a new perspective on it.
A lot of people will be able to get a different perspective on the Walthall County Dairy Festival this weekend — from above.
Two hot air balloons will be tethered on site to send festivalgoers into the sky for great views near and far, and there will be plenty to see all day whether from the balloons or on ground level.
All festival events, including the balloon rides, are free, so festivalgoers can save their money for fundraising food booths by school, church and youth groups, or for the array of craft vendors.
The annual food and snack events are returning, including the bake-off, in which entered cakes must be made using at least two dairy products. Bake-off entries must be checked in by 9 a.m. at the Walthall General Hospital tent for 10:30 judging.
At the main stage, an ice cream-eating contest will be held at 11:30, followed by the butter-churning contest at 11:45. The homemade cake and butter auction, with the bake-off entries and churning contest results, will be held immediately after the churning contest.
The watermelon-eating contest will get underway at 1:45 in the craft area near the welcome booth, and at 2:45 a bubble gum-blowing contest will be held near the stage.
After the 8 a.m. opening ceremony led by emcee Scott Dyar, the baby contest will be held at the stage. Entrants must be pre-registered by 5 p.m. Friday and children newborn up to their fourth birthdays are eligible. Entry fee is $4.
Walthall Homemakers are sponsoring the baby contest and the flower show that starts at 9 a.m. at the pavilion. Flower show entries, with all-natural arrangements and specimen divisions, are due by 9 a.m., and participants can swap plants afterward.
The Dairy Festival Queen pageant steps out at 10 at the stage, with divisions for ages 4 up to 16 eligible to compete.
A sack race kicks off near the stage at 12:30 p.m., and a mooing contest will be held there at 1:30.
Registration for the annual turtle races begins at 2 p.m., with the herd of turtles being sent down their courses starting at 3.
The Walthall County Chamber of Commerce, overall sponsor of the festival, will hold its Spring Fling drawing at the stage at 5:30 p.m.
Entertainment beyond the vendors and contests is sprinkled throughout the day, with Miriam Massengale performing 9:15 to 10 a.m. and again at 4 p.m., followed by Mae Woodard about 4:45.
Cubert Smith takes the stage 11 to 11:45 a.m. and returns at 6 p.m. Lou Ellen Stout performs 1:45 to 2:45 p.m.
The Hogwood Band closes out the day’s entertainment with a set from 7 p.m. until the closing fireworks at 9 p.m.
