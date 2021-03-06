A school bus carrying the Denman Junior High School track team to a meet in Clinton was involved in an accident with an 18-wheeler on Interstate 55 Thursday afternoon, but no one was hurt, school officials said.
The incident occurred in the northbound lanes of the roadway near the Copiah/Hinds County line around 2:30 p.m. , and both vehicles were northbound.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said 28 people were on the bus, including the driver.
The team was headed to a track meet in Clinton, according to the MHP. McComb athletic director Mike Jeanson said the junior high school team was competing in Clinton on Thursday.
No injuries were reported in the crash. The team was able to board another bus and participate in the track meet.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
