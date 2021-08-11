During a budget work session Monday, Pike County Sheriff James Brumfield asked for something extra: two more deputies, along with vehicles and equipment.
County supervisors have been busy going over the annual proposed budget, which includes 3% employee pay raises and countywide air ambulance coverage — all without a tax increase.
Near the end of their discussion Monday, Brumfield told supervisors he has a wish list, and at the top are two more patrolmen.
The officers, along with vehicles and equipment, would cost $211,333 the first year, less thereafter.
“We need two extra deputies, we really do,” Brumfield said. “The number of calls that we’re answering is astronomical.”
He said the sheriff’s department has fielded over 9,000 calls for service this year.
Brumfield thanked the board for the pay raise and said that will help recruit more officers.
The sheriff’s department has four deputies on duty 24/7 when fully staffed, but right now there are just three per shift since the department is shorthanded. Two more officers are slated to come on board soon.
Board president Robert Accardo agreed the county can use more deputies, but said, “It’s very important to this board that we do this budget without a tax increase.”
Two new deputies would increase taxes by nearly 1 mill. A mill brings in $298,000 in Pike County.
“We’ll think hard on it,” Accardo told Brumfield. “I know that you do not make frivolous requests. Sometimes we have to look at the larger picture.”
Need for more officers
Supervisor Jake Gazzo said residents in his district have said they’re willing to pay more taxes to beef up law enforcement.
“I’ve got a lot of calls in District 4 from people supporting the sheriff,” Gazzo said. “You see the stuff going on all over the county, and at some point we’re going to have to hit it head-on.”
Brumfield said the sheriff’s department has had the same size patrol staff for many years. “It’s never had an increase and the county has grown,” he said.
County administrator Tami Dangerfield said Brumfield did not mention the request when she went over the proposed budget with him. To add two more deputies now, she would have to cut that amount out of the general fund.
“It scares me cutting general funds,” Accardo said.
In a related matter, Brumfield said so far no one on his staff has been affected by COVID-19. Last year 85% to 90% of his employees came down with the virus.
Hung up on hangars
Another uncertainty in the budget is whether to include $200,000 in matching funds — which supervisors would have to borrow — for an airport hangar grant.
McComb-Pike County Airport officials are requesting $200,000 each from the board of supervisors and the McComb city board to match a $400,000 Mississippi Department of Transportation grant to build 10 new enclosed hangars. As of Monday the city board had not made a decision.
Dangerfield said she hopes to know by Friday’s board of supervisors’ meeting whether to include the funds. Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the budget at their Sept. 7 board meeting.
Supervisor Sam Hall again commended Dangerfield on the proposed budget and thanked department heads for keeping their requests to a reasonable level.
Accardo agreed.
“I’m just excited that we were able in this budget to include the air ambulance service, which will benefit every citizen of the county, and we were able to do that under Mrs. Dangerfield’s tutelage,” he said.
Donations to agencies
Accardo pointed out that supervisors give $66,800 a year to outside agencies — $8,000 to the Boys & Girls Club, $11,000 to Keep Pike Beautiful, $25,000 to Southwest Mississippi Advocacy Center, $1,500 each to Southwest Mississippi Christian Outreach Ministry and the Salvation Army, $10,000 to the Southwest Mississippi Community College Workforce Training Center, $5,000 to American Red Cross and $4,800 to Osyka Library. While Keep Pike County Beautiful director Tammy Strickland makes periodic reports to the board, most others do not.
“We’d like to hear from those agencies,” Accardo said, suggesting they visit the board at least once a year. “It’s the public’s money and the public needs to know what these agencies do with their money.”
