Amite County saw its first confirmed coronavirus case and Pike County’s confirmed cases jumped to 10 on Wednesday as Mississippi reported it’s third virus-related death.
Pike County is officially the most infected county in southwest Mississippi amid the increasing worldwide transmission.
There were 57 new confirmed infections reported statewide, bringing the known total to 377.
Mississippi reported its second and third deaths from the coronavirus on Wednesday, a Holmes County man in his 60s and a Webster County man aged 65-70. Both had underlying health conditions died under hospitalization, state health officials said.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Thomas Dobbs said increasing numbers of confirmed cases are expected as the state works to rapidly expand testing.
Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center opened up a drive-through cough and fever clinic for rapid screening earlier this week.
There were no changes in the number of confirmed virus cases in nearby Lawrence (three), Lincoln (four), Franklin (three) and Walthall (three). Wilkinson County has the second-most amount of cases in the area at five.
About a third of cases statewide resulted in hospitalization.
The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,795 confirmed infections statewide Wednesday morning, an increase of more than 400 from Tuesday, with 65 deaths and 11,451 tests performed.
There were 54,453 confirmed cases nationwide Wednesday that have resulted in 737 deaths. The United States accounts for about 11% of the 463,000 confirmed cases and 21,000 deaths worldwide.
Gov. Tate Reeves issued an executive order Tuesday evening to restrict gatherings of 10 or more people but did not mandate a shelter-in-place order, as other state leaders have done in recent days in an attempt to slow the spread of the infection.
In the executive order bars and restaurants are ordered to close in-house dining areas and offer takeout or delivery, a move already made by many local and county governments.
Reeves released a lengthy list of businesses that should remain open as they are deemed essential and rebuffed calls for stay-at-home orders, comparing them to efforts taken in authoritarian China.
The Pike County Board of Supervisors declared a local emergency in a special called meeting last week and considered implementing a nighttime curfew at their regular meeting Tuesday.
Entrance into the courthouse and chancery court annex buildings can be gained from the Cherry Street entrance. Online and curbside services are available for business at the tax collector, tax assessor, circuit clerk, chancery clerk, solid waste clerk and justice court offices.
