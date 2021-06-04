LIBERTY — Tuesday was the last meeting of the current board of aldermen and mayor — or maybe not.
All five aldermen are seeking reelection in the June 8 municipal elections, as is Mayor Pat Talbert. All face opposition as well.
On Tuesday, the board voted not to increase salaries for the incoming board or mayor, whoever they will be. Salaries will remain the same at $300 per month for aldermen and $28,000 a year for mayor.
The outgoing board sets salaries for incoming mayor and aldermen in code-charter towns, said town clerk Shawn Felder.
A swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected officials will be held 5 p.m. July 1.
“We’ve had a good four years. We’ve had a good board, and I appreciate everybody. We’ve all gotten along well,” Talbert said.
“However this shakes out, I’m sure we’ll have a good board in the future,” he said. “I know everybody in this room loves Liberty, and that’s not going to change.”
Talbert noted that absentee voting is open at town hall until noon Saturday.
Talbert faces John Morgan III for mayor. Also running for the five at-large aldermen positions are Dennis Canova, Laura Graves, Curtis Seay and John Shivers.
Incumbent aldermen are Charlie Brister, Walt Gaston, Bobbie Hayes, Lenora Morgan and Greg Walsh.
In other business Tuesday, aldermen:
• Rejected a request from Jessica McCartney to waive rental fees at the library meeting room for a Girl Scout recruitment event. Talbert said the town doesn’t waive fees for the room. But Gaston, who is pastor at Liberty Presbyterian Church, offered McCartney the use of the church.
• Met with Natchez alderwoman Joyce Mathis, who said she will run for the Senate 38 seat if Sen. Tammy Witherspoon wins the Magnolia mayoral election June 8.
• Met with Tobacco-Free Coalition director Joyce Mathis, who said the town will be eligible for a $5,000 grant if the board adopts a smoke-free ordinance for the town. Such an ordinance would help protect citizens from the dangers of second-hand smoke and vaping, she said.
• Rezoned Lot 35, Tower Hill Subdivision, from residential to commercial at the request of Aubrey Blalock, whose granddaughters want to open a beauty salon there. Zoning will revert to residential if the property ceases to be used as a beauty salon. Talbert said he’s heard no opposition to the plan.
• Noted the termination of police officers Scote Renfroe and Curt Taylor.
• Agreed to buy a grapple bucket from Tractor Max of Woodville for $2,940.
• Agreed to close town hall Monday, July 5, for Independence Day.
• Learned from Talbert that Scenic Rivers Development Alliance will take over management of Ethel Vance Natural Area on July 1.
