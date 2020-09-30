Pike County is a microcosm for the state of Mississippi when it comes to coronavirus infections, and by looking at daily case counts, the state and county may be on the front end of an uptick in cases.
But the county and the state are generally doing much better in mitigating the spread of the virus, the data shows.
Average daily case counts since the beginning of the pandemic in mid-March paints a clear picture of what has contributed to the spread of the virus and what has helped keep it in check.
As of Tuesday, Pike County has had 1,249 cases since the start of the pandemic and 53 deaths, two of which were confirmed Tuesday. Mississippi has had 97,638 cases and 2,957 deaths.
Pike County’s first spike came around Easter, which was April 12, although the onset of infections that triggered it occurred two to three weeks prior, based on both the incubation of the virus and the turnaround of lab-confirmed tests at the time.
But around the same time, Gov. Tate Reeves issued a stay-at-home order that would last through early June, coinciding with a dip in cases that reached an all-time low for both the county and state between May 30 and June 5.
After the order ended, the county saw an almost instant rise in cases, up to 11.4 a day three weeks later.
That surged to a peak of 17.6 cases per day in mid- to late July, coinciding with the state’s peak.
The state followed a similar path, with its lowest being on June 13-19 at an average 215 cases a day to a peak of more than 1,200 in July.
Memorial Day, the 4th of July and Labor Day all seem to have been catalysts for each spike in cases, with the 4th of July leading up to the state’s and Pike County’s peak.
While holidays leading to social gatherings appeared to have been a factor in cases rising, the data also suggests mask mandates and the stay-at-home order appear to have helped stifle the spread.
Magnolia was the first city in the area to enact a mask mandate, with the order taking effect July 16, with McComb following suit two days later and the state doing so on Aug. 4. Since then, the rate of infection has dropped significantly.
Three weeks out from Labor Day — and even longer since the start of school — the state saw only a slight increase in infections, rising from 465 two weeks ago to last week’s daily average of 507. Pike followed a similar trajectory, going from three cases per day to 4.3 during the same time. But the Fourth of July and Labor Day had a key difference — the mask mandate.
While more Mississippians return to school, sporting events and inch closer back to pre-pandemic life, the data clearly shows the state isn’t nearly as bad off as it once was.
But as Reeves often says, Mississippi clearly “is not out of the woods yet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.