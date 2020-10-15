Summit’s town council decided it’s not meeting again until after November’s general election.
Officials voted unanimously Tuesday to move the November work session to Thursday, Nov. 5, since the first Tuesday of the month, when the work session is usually held, is Election Day and town hall is a voting precinct.
The council also made decisions worth noting on calendars, including setting trick-or-treating for 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31, scheduling a public hearing for 5:15 p.m. Nov. 11 to discuss the abandonment of Magnolia Street from Grant Street to the Hershal Grady Memorial Parkway and allowing Crossfit of McComb to have its Turkey Day 5K race on Nov. 26.
In other business, the council:
• Approved Town Clerk Deborah Price’s attendance of a virtual training course on Oct. 28-29 and the MMCCA Winter Education conference in Jackson in December.
• Released Joseph Roberts and Deborah Rider as part-time police officers and hired Ronald Ridley as a part-time police officer.
• Agreed to file a lien against property at 1603 Robinson St. owned by Dream Builders of Mississippi that the town had cleaned.
• Agreed to pay the town’s portion of $1,200 to map water infrastructure and allow the mayor and town clerk to sign documents with Communities Unlimited associated with the project.
• Agreed to publicize an environmental notice in the Enterprise-Journal, if necessary, as part of a grant application to rehabilitate a water tank.
• Accepted a $4,750 bid from Gulf States Fence Co. to repair the fence at the Thomas Street water plant.
• Recorded the Municipal Compliance Questionnaire for fiscal year 2020 into the minute book.
• Accepted the 2018-19 audit report from Haddox Reid Eubanks and Betts PLLC.
