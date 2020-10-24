Access to information, even debunked conspiracy theories about cellphone towers, will be faster in some parts of Southwest Mississippi now that 5G service is being rolled out.
CSpire announced its 5G cellphone service has arrived in Brookhaven and Columbus.
The two cities are serving as the company’s first test markets for the service that’s expected to be twice as fast as existing 4G service.
CSpire said it plans to add 5G service to more Mississippi markets by the end of the year. It specifically mentioned Madison, Ridgeland and the Gulf Coast.
The announcement comes as new 5G-capable smartphones are hitting the market.
Other markets, including parts of Hattiesburg, parts of Madison and Ridgeland and the Mississippi Gulf Coast, are expected to be 5G capable by the end of 2020, said Brian Caraway, general manager of C Spire’s wireless division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.