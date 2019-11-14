Summit officials are standing by their decision to rename a street after a hometown soldier who was killed in Vietnam.
Officials over the summer voted to rename Cedar Street to John D. Shaw Street in memory of the 22-year-old soldier who died on July 7, 1965.
Street signs went up a few weeks ago and a dedication ceremony was supposed to be held on Oct. 18, Shaw’s birthday. But apparent backlash from residents in the area scrapped that plan.
Last week residents claimed the town provided insufficient notice of the change, which they called burdensome.
At Tuesday night’s monthly board meeting, Mayor Percy Robinson said their pleas made him aware of a need for better communication between Town Hall and the public.
“We all learned something from that meeting, that we can move forward with it and we will,” he said. “We can change some things as far as renaming streets.”
But as far as the street renaming goes, it’s a done deal, he said.
“If you want to slap us on the hand, then we’ll take that, but it is the consensus of this board that John D. Shaw Street will stand. We will not change that sign.”
Councilman Joe Lewis suggested the town consider plans for a town veterans memorial.
