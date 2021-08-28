Following a burst of cases throughout the North Pike School District, school officials announced Wednesday that some campuses would transition to hybrid and online courses starting Thursday.
And McComb School District officials decided to cancel tonight’s football game against Jim Hill High School in Jackson in response to cases rising in the school.
North Pike Superintendent Dr. Jay Smith announced in a press release that the changes will affect three of the school’s four campuses.
North Pike Middle School closed Wednesday and will move to virtual learning until Sept. 8 after three outbreaks hit the school.
An outbreak is categorized by students spreading the virus while in the school rather than a student contracting the virus outside school.
North Pike Upper Elementary School began hybrid courses today and will continue in that format through Sept. 15.
The high school began hybrid courses Thursday and will remain that way until Sept. 14 after reports of two simultaneous outbreaks there.
Regarding the use of face masks, the three affected schools will also be requiring masks when in-person learning resumes.
School officials are trying to buy tablets and other devices for students that don’t already own them for virtual learning.
Parents of students without an internet connection will be contacted about lesson packet pick-ups and drop-offs.
Teachers from each school are still expected to come into the school unless they are in quarantine.
Students who are quarantined or in virtual courses who have reliable internet services must attend online to count as present for their courses.
Those without internet must turn in the completed lessons to be considered present.
“All assignment expectations and grading procedures for in-person learning shall remain in effect for virtual learning,” Smith said.
McComb school officials said the Tigers canceled the Jim Hill game, which will result in a forfeit to open the football season, after three football players contracted the virus.
South Pike canceled its season opener against Pearl last week after three infections on its football team lead to the high school temporarily moving to virtual learning.
Meanwhile, local health officials are continuing to plead with residents of to take the vaccine in order to slow the spread of the virus.
“During the month of August, we have had 10 of our patients die from COVID-19 — three this past week,” Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Richardson said Thursday. “As a state, we are seeing one death from COVID-19 every hour.
“These deaths are tragic and mostly preventable. This virus has claimed far too many lives. Please wear a mask, please avoid crowds and please get vaccinated,” Richardson said. “No more of our loved ones need to die.”
As of Thursday morning, SMRMC had 29 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, and 12 of those are critically ill and in the intensive care unit. Seven of the 12 in the ICU are on ventilators. Only three vaccinated patients are in the ICU, one of which is on a ventilator.
Ten deaths in Pike County is the highest number this summer, with July only reporting two deaths and June had four and May had two, and is the second highest number of deaths in a month this year since January reached a total of 18 deaths. Pike County has had a total of 122 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
Its daily infections have risen far past the surge in December, translating to more hospitalizations and more deaths. Aug. 16 broke the record number of cases in a day with 115 reported cases. The previous record was 80 cases in one day on Jan. 10.
Pike has had a total of 4,595 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, which is about 11% of the population and 2.6% of the total number of people who have contracted the virus has died.
Pike County has 35% of its population totally vaccinated, unmoving since Monday. Surrounding counties also saw no change to its percentages of totally vaccinated individuals.
Though Southwest Mississippi’s fully vaccinated population stagnated this week, The state rose to 37.3% from 36.8% with 45.7% of the population taking its first dose.
