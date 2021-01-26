A hearing Monday yielded no major victories for either side in McComb’s appeal of a Civil Service Commission ruling that found last year’s firing of former police chief Damian Gatlin to be improper.
Pike County Circuit Court Judge David Strong directed the Civil Service Commission to correct a report on its hearing for Gatlin that even the commission’s lawyer acknowledged was “somewhat sketchy.”
Strong also gave the city 10 days to tell the commission what files were not in the record and gave the commission 10 days to respond.
Gatlin, who now works as an investigator with the District Attorney’s office, was fired on April 14, 2020. Months of court battles between the Civil Service Commission and the city followed. Gatlin argued the city had no right to fire him with no stated reason. The city claimed Gatlin lacked civil service protection and could not appeal his firing.
The city eventually said after Gatlin’s firing that he had eroded the chain of command by undermining the authority of a detective and improperly disciplined employees.
Gatlin argued his dismissal was political.
Gatlin’s civil service hearing was granted six months later after multiple failed attempts by the city to quash the proceeding, including an unsuccessful attempt to file a restraining order against the commission.
The commission found his termination was unjust, forcing the city to reinstate Gatlin to his former position.
The city appealed on Sept. 21, leading to Monday’s hearing.
Matthew Harrell, the attorney representing the city, filed two motions in the appeal, the first asking Strong to compel the commission to make a correct record of the hearing’s findings, and the second seeking to strike the commission’s amended report of the hearing.
Harrell said the commission cannot amend its report during the appeals process because that would bring “chaos” and “give an unfair advantage” to the commission.
The commission’s lawyer, Ashley Atkinson, said that if the city would lay out what was missing from the record, then the commission would correct it. He did not agree, however, that Strong should strike the amended record.
“It is true that we filed a somewhat sketchy report, but we have remedied that,” Atkinson said. “We feel that we have done everything we can do.”
Gatlin’s lawyer, Ed Bean, said the city’s appeal was an “exercise in futility,” adding that the commission had done its best to accommodate the city’s requests but was not told what records were missing.
Harrell argued that the commission’s amended report should still be struck from the record, but Strong disagreed with that motion while siding with the other.
“You can’t win any more than you are going to win,” Strong said.
Atkinson and Bean said the commission’s decision to reinstate Gatlin was correct, each noting that the real issue was whether the city’s special charter or state law would prevail over on another.
“The charges weren’t given to him at the time,” Atkinson said. “He couldn’t undermine authority; he had the authority himself.”
Harrell said the issue Monday was not about the merits of the case against Gatlin but the Civil Service Commission’s account of its hearing.
