Lizzie Simmons pioneered healthcare jobs for Black women in Mississippi, delivering babies all across Amite County in her 75-year career as a midwife.
Now, her great-granddaughter, Sylanda McKinnor of Fishers, Ind., is hoping to deliver new entrepreneurs in her hometown.
McKinnor last year established the nonprofit Lizzie Simmons Foundation, a free online business consultation for people trying to open up shop in Amite County.
Her hope is that participants will eventually fill empty spaces in downtown Liberty with locally-owned boutiques and restaurants.
“I’m sure there are a lot of entrepreneurs who want to do it and just don’t know how. We want to help them do it,” McKinnor said, speaking to county supervisors last week.
Board of supervisors President Jackie Whittington told McKinnor he supported the idea.
“Anything to bring jobs or something to do here in Amite County, that’s good,” Whittington said.
Opening individual boutique shops outside of malls has seen a rise in popularity, said McKinnor, who is a doctoral business student and who works as a mentor for entrepreneurs through business consultation group SCORE.
She is also an adjunct professor at Ivy Tech Community College in Indianapolis and previously founded the Never Too Late Foundation, which helps teen moms get back in school.
McKinnor said Simmons served as the first Black nurse in Amite County, with her nursing career beginning in the late 1800s. McKinnor’s quest to honor her great-grandmother’s work began last year when she advocated to have a historical marker placed on Jerusalem Road west of Liberty, where Simmons lived.
In October, supervisors approved an honorary road sign, installed just above the official road sign. McKinnor was finally able to see it in person during her stay in Mississippi.
After meeting county supervisors, McKinnor met officials at city hall and the chamber of commerce in Liberty. She visited Summit, where the downtown local shops look a lot like what McKinnor envisions for Liberty.
“That’s exactly what I’m hoping to do,” she said.
She’s also working to establish a scholarship account that will help put people through college while building their businesses.
The Lizzie Simmons Foundation can be found online at lizziesfoundation.com.
Articles and resources are available across the site, and a contact page allows entrepreneurs to reach out for business advice.
In other business at board meetings Thursday and Monday, supervisors:
• Heard from county engineer David Cothren that the project to install a new 150-foot concrete bridge on Kahnville Road has been approved for advertising by the state. The project will use Local System Bridge Program funds from the state.
• Approved a change order on the ongoing Hebron Road bridge repairs, adding $14,298 to the $95,000 project. The addition was spurred by buying another section of bridge and the need for more pylons after some pylons had to be spliced to be driven deeper into the ground than originally planned.
• Renewed the county’s insurance with Mississippi Association of Supervisors Insurance Trust for 2021-22.
• Declined to partner with Madison-based GovEase to hold delinquent tax sale auctions online, citing concerns over a tight deadline to change the current system before the spring auction and potential backlash from local bidders who may dislike bidding online.
• Heard an update from Cam Sharp, supervisor for American Medical Response ambulances, that paramedics with AMR have been receiving fewer calls related to COVID-19 patients.
• Renewed Air Cruiser’s industrial lease on the Kellwood building in Liberty for eight years at $750 a month.
• Approved Sheriff Tim Wroten’s hire of Rena Allen as full-time dispatcher and jailer at $11 an hour.
