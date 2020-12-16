Pike County supervisors got quite a Christmas bonus Tuesday when they learned they can refinance some old industrial park bonds for an estimated savings of $227,000 in interest payments.
Troy Johnston of Butler Snow said Duncan Williams bond underwriter contacted him about the “re-funding” opportunity on bonds issued in 2014.
The 20-year bonds charge interest rates ranging from 4.3 to 6.5%.
“Rates are at historic lows right now,” Johnston said, noting the bonds can be refinanced at rates of 1 to 21⁄2%.
With over $2.3 million still owed, that could save a total of $227,000, which would come to $15,000 to $17,000 per year until 2034.
State law requires a savings of over 2% to refinance bonds, and in this case the county will save over 9%, Johnston said.
Supervisors agreed to hire Butler Snow to handle the refinancing for up to $2.5 million in bonds.
In other business Tuesday, the board:
• Heard an update on the status of the Magnolia Library from Magnolia businesswoman Mercedes Ricks. The building needs repairs, but the town and county boards haven’t agreed on who should do what. Board president Sam Hall asked that the topic be placed on the Dec. 30 meeting agenda.
• Agreed to buy a $255 quarter-page ad in the upcoming Enterprise-Journal Pulse magazine.
• Agreed to spend CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds on cleaning materials for the courtroom.
• Approved payments totaling $45,179 to Beacon Construction for work on the Dykes Walthall bridge replacement project.
• Approved annual payment of $2,100 for the Pike County 4-H Club.
• Approved travel advances of $566 each for tax assessor employees Lisa Hutchison and Christina Byrd to attend five-day training at Starkville in January and $730 each to attend five-day training at Ridgeland in February, as well as $307 for tax collector employee Ashley Abraham to attend three-day training at Clinton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.