An audit of the McComb School District has found nine cases of failure to comply with state or federal laws.
They were the district’s first audit exceptions in more than 10 years, school officials said.
Superintendent Dr. Cederick Ellis said he was surprised by the findings, but added that the district is correcting the errors.
Certified public accountant Barry McKenzie of Brandon, who performed the audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, reviewed the issues with the school board at its work session Tuesday.
“As far as your internal controls, that’s where we had a few deficiencies,” he said.
The two largest exceptions involved the renovation of the McComb High School cafeteria and payments to a vendor that exceeded the amount of the contract.
Regarding the cafeteria, McKenzie said the district used federal child nutrition money to pay $786,000 for renovation of the high school cafeteria. It should have used its own money and must transfer that amount back to its child nutrition fund.
Also, Triage Facility Consultants, a company hired by the district, was paid $419,621 more than its contract stipulated. The company was involved in heating, air conditioning, lighting and other upgrades at several buildings in the district.
Ellis said the district added more assignments that were not part of the contract, and then paid for that work. He said Triage was never paid for services it did not provide.
The audit also found four items that are “considered to be donations of public funds to the district employees.”
The money in question totalled $64,601, including:
• A day care at Kennedy Early Childhood Center for the children of employees “does not charge staff an adequate amount to break even.” The district paid $46,264 in 2019, which under the law is considered a gift to the employees.
• The district paid for two meals per day during a five-day staff workshop. The food cost $7,904. Information for the workshop said it lasted from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each day.
• Two meals per day for a three-day workshop for staff cost $8,808. The report said the food purchases appeared to be excessive.
• The district spent $1,625 on a Christmas banquet for 250 employees, also a gift.
Other findings from the audit included:
• Contracts were being signed without school board review and approval, which is required by state law. The district fixed that a few months ago by presenting all contracts to the school board.
• The district failed to make a $6,250 loan repayment to its 16th Section fund.
• Revenues and expenses for the Kennedy day care operation should have been tracked in their own category in the school district’s budget.
