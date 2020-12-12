In one of her first actions as McComb municipal judge pro tem, Shequeena McKenzie on Wednesday bound over to grand jury the statutory rape charge against a man accused of ongoing sexual relationship with an 11-year-old.
La’Monte Kelly’s bond also was reduced to $65,000.
Kelly, a 21-year-old resident of Summit and student at Southwest Mississippi Community College, was arrested by McComb police on Nov. 25 and charged with statutory rape. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office also is investigating Kelly on a charge of solicitation of child pornography.
Jefferson County sheriff’s officials contacted McComb Detective Delre Smith after receiving reports of the alleged statutory rape, which allegedly occurred in McComb.
Smith testified Wednesday about his interview with Kelly.
“I asked him if he knew her age. He said he did,” Smith said.
He said Kelly corroborated the information given in a forensic interview by the victim, including the sexual nature of their relationship.
Public defender Paul Luckett called for dismissal of the case, claiming that the affidavit did not state which subset of the statutory rape statute Kelly was charged with. The statute in question contains three criteria — that the child is under 14 years old, 24 or more months younger than the person who has had sex with them and is not that person’s spouse.
City prosecutor Angela Miller pointed out that Smith established all three of those points on the stand.
McKenzie called a five-minute recess to review the statute. She said the statute section named on the affidavit was conjunctive, meaning all three criteria were understood to apply.
“Upon reviewing the statute and considering the testimony, the court finds that probable cause does exist in this case,” McKenzie said.
Luckett requested that Kelly’s original $75,000 bond be decreased by $25,000 due to Kelly having no prior offenses or a felony record. Miller asked the request be denied due to the nature of the crime.
“Given the defendant’s background, the court is willing to reduce the bond to $65,000,” McKenzie said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.