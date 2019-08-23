With runoff elections coming up Tuesday, Pike County Sheriff Kenny Cotton wants to make one thing perfectly clear: Voter intimidation will not be tolerated.
“I definitely don’t want the citizens of Pike County to feel it’s not safe or their voting precinct will be disturbed come voting day,” Cotton said.
He said he told county election commissioners “if it happens, to give us a call and we’ll deal with it.”
Cotton’s remarks came amid an investigation resulting from a voter challenge that took place in the Aug. 6 primary election. In that incident, Pike County Republican Party Chairman Bobby McDaniel challenged the right of then-Democratic tax assessor candidate Renada Cain to cast a ballot at the Progress Fire Department voting precinct. McDaniel said he had proof that Cain was a resident of Lincoln County and that she had falsified her voter registration form, which would be a felony.
The election commission asked the sheriff’s office to investigate the possibility that McDaniel was guilty of voter intimidation, a felony, and disturbance of a precinct, a misdemeanor.
Cotton said his office is conducting a thorough investigation of the case.
“If the law has been broken, there will be an arrest,” Cotton said.
Also on Thursday, both Cotton and District Attorney Dee Bates received a letter from McDaniel asking for an investigation into Cain’s alleged false registration.
McDaniel wrote that he “has reasonable cause to suspect that Renada Jenkins Taylor Cain knowingly procured her false registration as a qualified elector in Pike County.”
Cotton said he will look into McDaniel’s claims but said McDaniel should have brought the information to him before making the challenge at the precinct.
“I turned it over to my investigator and told him to talk to Bobby to get a statement. However, he should have done that in the beginning. He shouldn’t have disrupted a voter station and then contacted us,” Cotton said.
“If he knew all that, he should have brought it forward.”
Bates said it’s up to a law enforcement agency like the sheriff’s department to conduct the investigation, not his office.
“In Mississippi, the District Attorney’s office is not an investigative body. We’re waiting for a complete investigation from the agencies or agency,” said Bates, who had already notified the Secretary of State of the situation.
“They bring the complete investigation to us. That’s when we present whatever evidence we’ve received to the grand jury.”
Bates stressed that the integrity of the voting process should be safeguarded.
“One of the most important things in our system of government is voting, and that should be protected,” he said.
