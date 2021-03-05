The reach of COVID-19 vaccines has now been extended to Mississippians age 50 and older.
The State Department of Health announced Thursday that vaccine eligibility was expanding. The department lowered the previous age minimum of 65.
Eligibility still includes K-12 teachers and staff, first responders, healthcare employees, and people 16 or older with underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk from COVID-19.
The lower age eligibility will get vaccines to even more of the population most severely affected by the virus.
In Mississippi, 94% of COVID-19-related deaths (6,381) and 80% of COVID-19-related hospitalizations (7,342) have been among people 50 or older, according to the Health Department.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said the expansion will prevent hospitalizations and deaths by increasing access to the new age group.
Registration for a vaccine appointment at a state-run drive-through site is available online at covidvaccine.umc .edu or by calling 1-877-978-6453. There were more than 500 appointments available at the Pike County location in the Edgewood Mall parking lot as of Thursday afternoon.
Eligibility requirements in Louisiana are prioritizing healthcare workers, staff and residents at long-term care facilities, and first responders. However, Louisiana Department of Health lists vaccines as available in limited amounts for groups including people 65 and older, outpatient providers, home care providers, legislators, election staff, teachers, those who are pregnant and those with underlying conditions.
Alabama Department of Public Health has opened vaccine eligibility to healthcare providers, nursing home residents, law officers, firefighters, people 65 and older and critical workers.
