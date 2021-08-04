Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center has seen a surge in hospitalizations in the past two weeks, admitting three times as many COVID-19 patients as the delta variant spreads rapidly.
Three people who were hospitalized — all under 65 — have died of the virus in the past two weeks, said Dr. Kevin Richardson, the hospital’s chief medical officer.
Over the past two weeks, COVID-19 admissions jumped from about five to 15, with many requiring oxygen. One patient was on a mechanical ventilator in the intensive care unit, Richardson said Tuesday.
The vast majority of patients who have been admitted to SMRMC with severe infections have been unvaccinated, and none of the patients who have died from the virus were vaccinated, he said. Richardson also noted that the hospital is seeing some COVID-19 infections of people who had been fully vaccinated.
“Over the past month, there have been a few hospitalized patients who had been previously vaccinated, but the vast majority of COVID patients requiring hospitalization have been unvaccinated,” he said. “For those that have been undecided about COVID vaccinations, now is the time to get the shot. Protect yourself. Protect your family. Protect those members of our community that are the most vulnerable.”
Mississippi, with a population of about 3 million, has 1,038,185 residents who are fully vaccinated, which translates to 39.8% of the population that is eligible for the shots.
However, more people are getting the shots as the highly contagious delta variant sickens more people, including those who were believed to be relatively safe from the coronavirus threat, including children, vaccinated people and those who had antibodies from a previous bout with the bug.
Last week, 52,951 shots were administered in the state, up from 40,245 the prior week and 27,171 from two weeks ago, representing the highest demand for the shots since the spring.
“We need 1 million more immune Mississippians to reach population immunity,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs tweeted Tuesday, warning of a high number of new cases. “Delta is deadly.”
The state saw 1,574 cases Tuesday and has 1,035 COVID-positive patients statewide with 1,501 of 5,928 total staffed beds available statewide and 108 of a total 827 ICU beds available.
This is a sharp increase from last week when the state reported 653 hospitalization and July 20 when the state reported 419.
As of Monday, the number of people who received at least one dose of a vaccine is about 36% in Pike County and the number of fully vaccinated people is at 32%, unchanged from the past week.
Lawrence County’s percentage of fully vaccinated residents rose a percentage point over the past week to 38%, Lincoln County’s rose a point to 26% and Wilkinson County rose a point to 38%.
Holding steady were Amite County at 23%, Walthall County at 24% and Franklin County at 31%.
