The pandemic has scarred just about every aspect of life, but at the epicenter of this deadly disease are a group of hard-working health care employees in intensive care units taking care of the worst of the worst while trying to find peace in their intense field.
Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center ICU manager Danny Thomas, who has worked in that position for 21 years and at the hospital for 26, said he never expected to live through a major pandemic, but he is proud to be on the front lines with his staff.
“I had prepared some what for pandemics, but I don’t think anyone knew the extent of what it would cause. It didn’t just affect us, it affected every aspect of life,” he said.
Thomas said the biggest hit to his unit was the reduction of family contact with patients.
“One of the main things the pandemic has done in our unit and around the country is family participation has become nonexistent for the most part,” he said. “We have tried to keep the families of patients as involved as possible. Whatever we can do to get patients to see their loved ones, we will do.”
Some of the methods of family interaction are having patients and families enter Zoom or telephone calls since COVID-19 patients have to be completely isolated to minimize the spread of the virus.
December and January led to a huge increase in cases and more hospitalizations, including ICU admissions.
That added stress took a deep mental toll on the staff, Thomas said.
“It has taken a toll, but I don’t think it was the deaths itself that did it. It is the way in which it happened. We lost some young people — 60 years old or less — that died directly related to COVID that would ordinarily still be with us,” he said.
“Those people affected the staff, but we’ve also had some good outcomes that have kept us going, trying to do our best and left a bright spot to keep us motivated.”
Now that cases are steadily dropping the further we move away from those holiday super spreader events, intensive care staffers can finally take a breath of air, but Thomas knows this is not the end.
“The volume has dramatically dropped off in the last month or so. We can finally take a breath, but there isn't much rest. The staff has been very resilient in their ability to work,” he said. “They are still full force, but I think that weight on your mind has calmed down a lot with decreasing numbers.”
As of earlier this week, the ICU has one patient that is actively within his 14-day isolation period and two who are no longer in isolation but are still experiencing harsh symptoms. State health officials reported earlier this week that of the 24 beds in the hospital’s ICU, there were three beds left. The hospital went weeks without bed space in December.
As the anniversary of Pike County’s first confirmed case approaches, Thomas looked back on the difficult months that followed, noting his unit had been through a lot and learned just as much from the experience.
“We’ve learned a lot from this. I hope we get some sense of normalcy. I hope this is not the new normal, but we have learned a lot about how to prepare for things in the future,” he said.
Thomas said if there is one thing he could impart to people about his job and the job of his staff is that they are trying their best to keep people safe — and don’t listen to social media conspiracies.
“We do the best we can for these patients, but then we see posts on social media that are derogatory and that really weighs on the staff's minds. They know there is another side to the story because there are some things you can’t put on social media,” he said.
