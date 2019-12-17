LIBERTY — Amite County school district trustees received a highly-anticipated guest Thursday evening at their regular meeting.
Newly hired Superintendent Don Cuevas of Gulfport attended the meeting to introduce himself to trustees, faculty, staff and community members.
Cuevas replaces Scotty Whittington, who is stepping down as the last elected superintendent of the school district. Thursday would have been his final board meeting as head of the district, but he didn’t attend.
Instead, Cuevas told those present that he’s dedicated to improving the school district and has the skills and credentials necessary to do so.
“We look forward to having you here,” board president Dianne Cook said. “I feel like he’ll help move us forward.”
Cook said Cuevas would assume the responsibilities of the position effective Jan. 1.
Cuevas said he’s looking forward to getting down to business and that he’s excited to become part of the school community.
“I’m so happy about coming here,” Cuevas said. “I felt in my heart that the board is trying to do its best for the school system.”
Cuevas said that although there’s always a period of adjustment when moving to a new school, for him moving grades in a positive direction is nothing new.
“There will be a learning curve, but not on moving academics,” he said. “We’re going for an A and I say that with all sincerity.”
He said he will be thorough in his review of school policies and procedures.
“I’ll leave no rock unturned,” he said. “I’m coming here to make a difference. I promise that.”
In other business, the board:
• Heard from trustee Cindy Newman that she’d like business manager Lyndsey Latham to provide the board with complete bank statements on district accounts, including specific check numbers and balance amounts, unless that would be a lot of information to read. She said other school boards receive that information.
Latham said she’d be happy to provide the board with such information but that she hasn’t in the past due to the number of documents included. She said she would start bringing the documents to board meetings if requested to do so.
Board attorney Nathaniel Armistad said providing documents on financial background to that extent is usually not done in school board meetings.
Cuevas said he’d like to receive all available information when he starts in January. He said he will make transparency a priority and can scale down the amount of financial information provided to the board if needed.
• Hired substitute bus driver James Bowlen, bus driver Michael Goff, high school teacher and baseball coach Johnny Ball, power lifting coach Scott McDaniel and speech language pathologist Makayla Andrews.
• Approved one outgoing student transfer for special circumstances.
• Appointed Cuevas as purchasing agent and added his name to bank accounts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.