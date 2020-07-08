South Pike officials noted a decent financial position at Thursday’s meeting and expressed some optimism about the upcoming fiscal year, even with state budget cuts expected.
Business Manager Delorean Hall told school board members that expenses through May have come in almost $1.6 million below the revenue collected to this point. Some $17.3 million has come into the district while spending totaled just $15.7 million.
That came near the end of a year for which the district had budgeted for $19.7 million in revenue and $22 million in expenditures.
Hall said it appears the district will get cut 1.6% in Mississippi Adequate Education Program funds, which are the bulk of monies provided by the state, but “it could be more depending on our (average daily attendance),” she said.
Superintendent Donna Scott noted that the district also expects to receive $987,000 in federal CARES Act funding, which is intended to cover costs associated with responding to or operating during the COVID-19 pandemic, or to prepare for future such events.
A small sliver of that funding will go to Jubilee Performing Arts Center as an “equitable share,” but only three students who live in South Pike’s boundaries attended JPAC last year.
Rochelle Collins, the district’s federal programs coordinator, said Parklane was eligible for a share of the funding, but refused to participate.
Scott said the district has already purchased trigger thermometers for the schools to use to check students’ temperatures as they enter school this fall.
The district held a public hearing on the budget on June 25, but did not present the budget for adoption Thursday.
In other business, the board:
• Accepted a slate of district policies for review and approved a change to the policy on sick leave.
• Renewed an agreement with the state Department of Rehabilitation Services.
• Renewed a contract with Mike Ainsworth for management of 16th Section land.
• Approved the district athletic handbook.
• Accepted the safety plan for the junior high school.
• Approved a $5,645 payment to Reforestation Specialists for tree planting on 16th Section land.
• Accepted a quote of $10,806.25 for student accident insurance from Special Markets Insurance Consultants.
• Accepted 12 students from McComb and two from Walthall County whose parents work for the district; released four students to McComb and six students to North Pike whose parents work for those districts; and one student to McComb and two students to Lincoln County for special circumstances.
