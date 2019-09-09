North Pike trustees recognized three principals last week for receiving state awards.
Superintendent Dennis Penton presented the Program of Research and Evaluation for Public Schools “value-added” awards to elementary, middle school and senior high school administrators Thursday night at the district’s regular board meeting.
Elementary principal Lori Harrell, middle school principal Allen Barron and high school principal Scott Hallmark attended the meeting to receive the awards.
“I do want to congratulate them,” Penton said.
The high school and junior high was honored for Algebra I. The high school also received an award for Biology I, English II and U.S. history. The elementary received an award for English language arts.
“That represents a lot of hard work,” Penton said. “And I also want to congratulate and thank the parents.”
The North Pike school district maintains a B rating, the highest among Pike County’s public schools.
The awards were announced in January 2019 and presented at a ceremony in March.
Awards are determined by a comparison of test scores from year-to-year and by taking into consideration the varied socioeconomic backgrounds of students throughout a given district, according to PREPS. Programs that receive a value-added award are considered to be high-performing in comparison to other schools of similar socioeconomic composition.
In other business, the board:
• Heard an update from Penton regarding the North Pike Upper Elementary paving project. No companies have submitted bids on the repair and resurfacing project on North Pike Circle, a tree-lined and mostly gravel road encircling the campus from Horace Holmes Drive in the west to Jaguar Trail in the north.
The road, badly damaged due to months of construction taking place around the campus, is littered with potholes.
The board unanimously voted to authorize Penton to bring the matter up to the county board of supervisors.
Penton offered an explanation for the lack of initial interest, noting that construction companies are busy this time of year and that the project is a relatively small job.
Penton said he will ask supervisors for help in attracting bids by seeking to make the project a joint venture between the district and the county.
“That road is as well-traveled as any in the county,” Penton said.
• Heard an update on the district’s 16th Section land holdings and joined a cost-share program through the Mississippi Forestry Commission offers.
• Renewed a workers compensation insurance agreement with LUBA Worker’s Comp of Baton Rouge, with premiums dropping from $59,040 last year to $44,337 this year.
• Approved three change orders worth $1,600, $1,232 and $1,287 for hardware and material labor costs on various construction projects.
• Entered executive session to discuss personnel matters and litigation and accepted the resignation of bus driver Dessie Beecham afterwards.
