Its coronavirus transmission rates seeing a sharp rise, Walthall County became the latest Southwest Mississippi county to be placed under tighter public health measures under an executive order from Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday.
Reeves extended his Safe Return guidelines for all of Mississippi, as well as restrictions he had put in place for 13 counties experiencing major outbreaks. He also added 10 new counties to the list of those under restriction. In addition to Walthall, the others added Monday are Bolivar, Covington, Forrest, Humphreys, Panola, Sharkey, Simpson, Tallahatchie and Tate counties.
The 13 counties originally placed under restriction were Claiborne, DeSoto, Grenada, Harrison, Hinds, Jackson, Jefferson, Madison, Quitman, Rankin, Sunflower, Washington and Wayne.
“COVID-19 is spreading and killing in our state. It’s not a hypothetical — it is happening,” Reeves said. “Today, I’ve extended our executive orders to mitigate the threat, adding 10 counties to the list of those with stricter measures in place.”
The orders are in effect until Aug. 3.
State health officials recommended Reeves place counties under tighter restrictions if the counties confirmed 200 new cases within two weeks or if the per capita infection rate hits 500 people per 100,000.
As of Saturday, Walthall County had 345 cases and 12 deaths.
Under the governor’s order, employees of any business are required to keep at least 6 feet from other employees or wear a face mask and they must be screened at the beginning of their shift.
In retail businesses, employees in contact with the public must wear a face covering, as must customers.
The order also limits social gatherings to 10 people indoors and 20 outdoors, with socially distancing observed and if that’s not possible, then a face covering must be worn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.