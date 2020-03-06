TYLERTOWN — Walthall County’s election commission is working to improve county voting precincts before the March 10 primary.
Circuit Clerk Vernon Alford said commission chair Beth Cowart is overseeing the installation of new doorknobs at county-owned precincts. Signs are also being erected to make the precincts compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act regulations. He said he didn’t know if ramps needed at some precincts, including North Knoxo and Hope, would be completed before Tuesday.
However, county purchasing clerk Hannah Bourgeois said Cowart had asked her to open an account at Home Hardware so that materials for the ramps could be purchased.
On another election matter, Alford said the galvanized boxes used to take materials to the precincts had “outlived their usefulness” and need to be replaced before the general election. He suggested canvas bags for materials and “self-standing ballot bags”to replace the old boxes. The county will need 40 of each to cover primary elections, 20 each for the Democrats and Republicans for each of the 20 voting precincts. Alford said the 80 bags would cost about $3,400, and there is about $24,000 in each of two accounts overseen by him and the election commission.
Supervisors approved the bag purchase 4-0, with Clennel Brown absent.
Board members also discussed how to deal with two resignations. Board attorney Conrad Mord said John McNeil resigned as the county’s public defender, effective immediately, and board members asked Mord if his son Kurt, who has returned to Tylertown to practice law after several years in New Albany, would be interested.
Mord said Kurt was interested in the job, and the younger Mord was voted in as public defender without opposition.
The other resignation came from Justice Court clerk Janet Laird, who submitted her resignation, effective April 30.
Mord said the county should probably advertise the position, but board president Larry Montgomery speculated that one of the approximately 40 applicants for purchasing clerk after longtime employee LaRheta Dunaway retired at the end of the year might be interested.
