Matt Williamson and Ernest Herndon, the anchors of the Enterprise-Journal newsroom, won 13 of the newspaper’s 23 awards in the Mississippi Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest.
Williamson, with the paper for 21 years and the managing editor since 2007, won seven awards for work during 2020 — for news reporting, sports reporting, photography and headline writing.
Herndon, who has been with the Enterprise-Journal for 42 years, won six awards, including two for series of stories and two for story leads.
“Matt and Ernest can do everything,” editor Jack Ryan said. “They write, they take pictures, they design pages and they do the many little things that make the Enterprise-Journal a fine small-town newspaper. It’s wonderful to see the contest judges reward their hard work.”
Williamson won four first-place awards: for breaking news when gunfire in a store parking lot allegedly involved a former Summit council member, for a feature photo of the annual law enforcement 9/11 run, for a series of photos on the cleanup of tornado damage in McComb and for headline writing entries that included, “Marijuana measures hazy” and “Optometrists harder to see.”
He also won a second-place award in the headline-writing category, along with third place in sports feature writing and third in general news photography.
Herndon’s two first-place awards were for column writing and the lead of an Aug. 29 story that said, “The question is not why a six-foot rattlesnake bit Nolan Persick on Wednesday. The question is why snakes keep biting him — and why he is still alive.”
One of his three second-place awards was in the same story lead column. This one was about Spike, a friendly Labrador mix who served as the unofficial greeter at Terry’s Creek Baptist Church. His Leather Britches writing on the Outdoors page placed second in columns, while stories about the 19th century Prospect Hill plantation near Lorman won second place for a series.
Herndon also received a third-place award for a series of stories on knives.
The Enterprise-Journal competed against mid-sized and large daily newspapers in the state. Other awards included:
• Staff writer Caleb McCluskey won second place in breaking news for a story about a family that survived the April 2020 tornado after a tree split their trailer in half. He also shared a second-place award with former staff members Travis Connelley and Gabriel Perry for a story and photo package of that same tornado.
• News editor Mack Spencer shared a third-place award with Perry for a story about the April tornado.
• Perry won a first-place award for spot news photography for an accident on Interstate 55, to go with his two shared awards.
• Connelley won a first-place award for an April 28 story about two Pike County residents heading toward the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles drafted South Pike’s Davion Taylor in the third round of the 2020 draft, while McComb’s Jaquarius Landrews signed after the draft with the New York Giants. He also placed third in personality photography for a picture of Southwest Mississippi Community College basketball player Sydni Tangle.
• Former staff writer Connor Raborn placed second in business reporting for a story on Carl and Cindy Fuller’s retirement from poultry farming after 29 years with Sanderson Farms.
• The news department also placed second in general excellence and second in special sections for its Salute to Industry publication. It also placed third in front page design.
