Big mess, no injuries on I-55

A five-vehicle pileup in the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 between Magnolia and Fernwood stalled traffic but led to no deaths or major injuries Monday.
“It was just a chain reaction,” Magnolia police Capt. Vernell Felder said. “One car slowed down and got hit in the back, and it just went from there.”
The crashes happened a little after noon at the 12-mile marker on I-55, Felder said. The Mississippi Highway Patrol helped divert traffic, rerouting cars from the interstate to Highway 48 at the Magnolia exit.
Felder said it took an hour after responders arrived to fully divert traffic off the interstate. The northbound lane re-opened around 2:30 p.m. as wreckers cleared vehicles from the scene.
Traffic also slowed on southbound I-55 as vehicles were directed into the right lane around first responder vehicles parked on the median and in the left lane.
While Monday’s accident was only significant in the way of the traffic jam it created, accidents investigated over the Christmas holiday were more serious, according to the Highway Patrol.
Four people died in three accidents on the state’s highways, the MHP reported.
Two of the fatalities occurred on Christmas Day.
At 3:46 a.m., the troopers responded to a fatal crash on Highway 603 in Hancock County, where a northbound 2006 GMC pickup driven by Colton L. Northrup, 20, of Pass Christian, collided head-on with a 2016 Jeep driven by Jessica M. Hoyt, 28, of Pulaski, Va., killing both drivers.
At 2:09 a.m. Friday, a westbound 2003 Nissan Murano driven by Jeffrey A. Hunter, 50, of Forest, left Highway 80 in Newton County and struck a tree. Hunter died at the scene.
Another one-car accident in Clarke County resulted in the death of a passenger in the vehicle.
At 11:07 p.m. Sunday, a 2002 Ford Explorer driven by Robert C. Wright, 28, of Foley, Ala., was southbound on Highway 45 in Clarke County when it left the roadway and overturned. A passenger in the vehicle, Cody D. Wright, 21, died at the scene.
Troopers beefed up enforcement with more patrols and checkpoints starting at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, running through Sunday.
During that period, troopers wrote 5,898 citations and made 130 DUI arrests. They also worked 201 crashes, including 38 with injuries.
Locally, Troopers with Brookhaven-based Troop M wrote 3,561 tickets for moving violations and another 1,835 for “non-hazard” infractions. They also made 130 DUI arrests, 23 drug arrests and six felony arrests.
Area troopers also worked 24 accidents that resulted in three injuries. One of the accidents was alcohol-related, according to the MHP.
MHP spokesman Capt. Johnny Poulos said the ramped-up enforcement will continue through the New Year’s holiday weekend.
