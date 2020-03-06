Not every student’s school activity ends up with them earning money, but McComb High School junior Nia Smith is a thriving small business owner and the recipient of a $500 grant.
Smith wanted a wig for her birthday two years ago, so instead of buying a complete wig, she bought the necessary materials to make one, including a needle, thread, styling tools, head cap and hair.
This spawned “Wigs by Niaa,” a small business run during the 17-year-old’s down time.
“It’s nothing. I just started making wigs, and after a while, people asked me to make them for them,” she said.
An organization called GripTape gave her the grant. It sponsors students like Smith through an application process called the Learning Challenge. Students apply to become a challenger and are given the grant for their venture along with a mentor called a Champion who guides them when needed.
“It was actually simple. It was just four questions,” Smith said of the application process. “The way the company works is that it is run by children, so everything is kid-friendly.”
Smith said her cousin, who runs an eyelash business, and friend, who has a lip gloss business, also received grants, and she encourages students between the ages of 15 and 19 to try their luck with the application if they have something they are passionate in and want to explore.
Smith said wig-making is a nice thing to do for extra cash after school. It typically only takes her a couple of hours to knock a wig out, but she recently changed her policy to give her a three- to five-day waiting period to give herself more breathing room.
“It is not really a problem because it only takes me a few hours to make a wig, and I can do it right after school or just on the weekend, but I was running into problems trying to rush to make wigs and do schoolwork,” Smith said.
She spent all of the grant money on wig supplies since it had to be used on expenses related to her business, but she believed it was money well spent.
“It’s relaxing. I just like to do it,” Smith said when asked why she enjoys wig-making. “I can be by myself because people don’t like to disturb me while I’m working. I just go in my room, turn on some music, burn some oil and make wigs.”
Wig prices depend heavily on many factors such as type of wig, cost of time and hair purchasing. Smith said if someone requests a custom wig and they bring the hair they want to be used, it will be cheaper than if she had to find and buy the hair. She said she routinely is given just a photo to work from and the hair they want to use.
“It is something that is very personalized,” Smith said. “Most of the time they will send me a picture and ask me if they can do it.”
Smith said wig making is her hobby, but it is not what she wants to do once she finishes high school. He said she plans to go to Xavier University in New Orleans as a pre-med student.
“They have the top percentage of black pre-med students that go on to graduate medical school,” Smith said.
Smith has already started walking the path of a medical student, taking health science classes. She said watching Grey’s Anatomy inspired her to become a doctor.
Smith has an Instagram page devoted to her wigs, but she said her friend, who takes computer technology classes, is building her a website. She also has a YouTube channel that has a mix of focuses from vlogging to makeup and wig-making.
McComb High School student services coordinator Elizabeth Quinn said she had no idea Smith had started the wig business, but she was extremely proud to hear she was doing well and grabbed a grant for her effort.
“I didn’t know she made wigs. I’m excited about that,” Quinn said. “We find out something new every day seems like about our students. It is exciting to know that she does something like that and that she’s excited about going to med school. That’s good to know.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.