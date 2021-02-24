The Pike County prosecutor declined to press charges Tuesday against a man accused of trying to assault a judge, instead leaving it up to the judge to file charges if he chooses.
Prosecutor David Brewer said he won’t pursue a simple assault charge against Sidney Newsome, 27, of Magnolia, who was accused of trying to attack Justice Court Judge Aubrey Rimes during a hearing on Jan. 7.
Newsome was scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Justice Court Judge Melvin Hollins on Tuesday, but Brewer said he preferred to let Rimes and deputy Brianna Perryman file charges.
In the incident, which was recorded on the courtroom security camera, Newsome threw a sheaf of papers at Rimes, knocked over a computer and tried to throw a phone before he was subdued by Perryman, Rimes and other deputies.
The video went viral nationwide.
Perryman said Tuesday she’ll leave any charges up to Rimes. Rimes has not pressed charges and did not respond to a request for an update Tuesday.
Brewer said Newsome was already serving a 50-day sentence on an unrelated contempt of court charge.
Newsome, who is represented by attorney Charles Miller, was before Judge Rimes on a domestic violence charge on the day of the attack.
Newsome’s brother, Willie Thomas, 19, of Magnolia, was sentenced to 32 days for contempt of court for his involvement in the fracas, but the sentence was suspended after seven days.
