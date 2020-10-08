McComb’s school superintendent is recommending that students get the option to return to classroom instruction when the second nine weeks begins later this month, and a poll says up to 70% of parents like the idea.
“Everyone at school is anxious to have kids before them,” Dr. Cederick Ellis told the school board Tuesday. “But we just have to make sure we do it in a way that keeps everyone safe.”
The board is expected to vote next week, and none of the five trustees spoke against the idea at Tuesday’s work session. The second nine weeks begins Monday, Oct. 19.
McComb students have spent the first quarter of the school year in online classes, using the Zoom program. Officials said Tuesday that daily attendance has averaged about 80%, and official enrollment is down about 130 this year, to 2,247.
Ellis said the district would split the student body in two, with one group going to class on Mondays and Wednesdays, and the other on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Friday would be an optional “personalized learning day” open to all students. Some would do this online, while others would come in to school.
Ellis and curriculum director Robert Lamkin said the plan would put 10 to 15 students in a classroom, which would allow proper distancing. Ellis said protective Plexiglas shields will be installed between desks.
Students in the eighth grade and below would take all their classes in one room, while high school students would move from room to room in a more traditional format.
“In K through 8, the teachers will move,” Lamkin said. “In high school, the students will move.”
“Other schools have done this,” Ellis said. We have talked to those schools. I have talked to those superintendents to find out how they contact traced, how they quarantined.”
Students who are in class two days a week will spend the other days connected to classrooms through Zoom, Ellis said. As they have done for the entire first quarter, they’ll hear lessons given live by their teacher and will be able to participate in discussions.
Lamkin said the district has surveyed parents, and 70 percent said they want their children back in classrooms. A related survey of teachers found them split 50-50 on the idea.
Another protective measure for K-8 students involves serving meals in classrooms instead of cafeterias.
Board chairman Kizzy Coney asked if it would be possible to test employees weekly for the coronavirus, and Ellis said he would look into the cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.