Wednesday was a day of tears and even a little laughter as jurors heard from family members of murder victims William Durr, Jordan Blackwell, Austin Edwards and Sheila Burage.
The day started the sentencing phase in the trial of William Cory Gobolt, who has already been found guilty of eight killings — four counts of murder and four counts of capital murder — and other crimes.
Jurors had to decide whether to impose life in prison or a death penalty in the four capital murder cases in Pike County Circuit Court.
In opening statements, Assistant District Attorney Robert Byrd said jurors must weigh aggravating factors versus mitigating factors in making their decision. In the case of Blackwell, Edwards and Burage, burglary was an aggravating factor, Byrd said. In the case of Durr, a Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy, Godbolt was interfering with the carrying out of lawful governmental function, Byrd said.
Defense attorney Katherine Poor asked jurors to consider more than the eight hours of May 27 and 28, 2017, when the crimes occurred.
“Cory is more than what he did on Memorial Day weekend of 2017,” Poor said.
She noted that Godbolt’s parents were divorced, leaving Godbolt without the father figure he craved. Then when he was 17, his stepmother shot and killed his father, Poor said. Godbolt’s father had been a police officer.
Poor asked the jurors to render “the only punishment that is justice and not vergence — life in prison without the possibility of parole.”
Durr’s widow, Tressie Hall Durr, said her husband was also an ordained minister, former youth minister and ventriloquist who practiced his hobby at churches, schools and other venues.
Durr had one son, Nash, who was 11 at the time of the killing.
“He lost his dad, he lost his best buddy, he lost the one person in his life he could always depend on,” Mrs. Durr said.
She said Durr will not be there for key events in his son’s life, such as graduation, wedding and choice of career.
As for Mrs. Durr, “I’ve lost everything,” she said.
“I’ve lost my best friend. I’ve lost the love of my life.”
She said she has been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder and takes medication for the condition.
Durr’s mother, Debbie Durr, said, “He called me every day at 5:50 as he went to work and he always ended his call with, ‘I love you, Momma.’ ”
When high school friends teased him about telling his mother he loved her, “He said, ‘I never know when it might be my last time to tell her I love her.’ ”
Mrs. Durr, a widow, said she and her daughter decided to move away to escape the memories. The school she has been working at wouldn’t give her time off for the trial so she had to take early retirement.
Tiffany Blackwell said her son Jordan was 18 when he died.
“Jordan was a great kid,” she said. “Jordan loved life and loved his family. Jordan was a protector for all of us.”
She said he was a “phenomenal football player” who had received three scholarship offers and was excited about his college prospects.
“Our lives have been changed forever,” Blackwell said. “None of us will ever be the same. It’s a daily struggle just to get up in the morning but I go on just because of my family.”
Jordan’s father, Shon Blackwell Sr., told stories about his son.
“He was an awesome kid. Jordan was always about family,” Blackwell said.
Shayla Edwards sad her son Austin was 11 when he was killed.
“Austin was amazing,” she said. “He was fun, he was a dancer, he loved to draw.”
She said he loved to cook and was the life of the party.
“The house is different,” Edwards said. “It’s not a home anymore.”
Cora Edwards, grandmother to Austin and Jordan, told anecdotes that at times had the audience laughing — an audience that had frequently been in tears.
She said both boys attended church and Sunday school.
“Austin sang in the choir. The song that was really his was, ‘I Love You,’ ” Edwards said.
“Now Jordan, he might be singing on the back row, he might not,” she said to laughter.
After the slayings, both the Edwards and Blackwell families stayed at the home of Mrs. Edwards and her husband for weeks because they could not bear to go home.
Myrtis May, Sheila Burage’s mother, said she has suffered a mild stroke and heart condition since her daughter’s death.
“It turned my world upside down,” she said. “In fact, for a while, I didn’t think I would make it, but I turned to Jesus and that helped me along the road.”
Sheila Burage’s daughter Christianna May Kelly, wept continuously as she described her mother, who she referred to as a “strong, independent, sweet, loving person.”
She said they used to talk daily.
“Now I can’t call her. I can’t talk to her,” Kelly said.
