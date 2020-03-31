The McComb city board on Monday enacted a city-wide curfew of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., with those in violation subject to up to a $500 fine and/or up-to 30 days in the county jail during a special meeting called Monday.
“What I am trying to accomplish with this curfew is to put everybody in Pike County on the same page,” Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said.
The votes were met with some opposition from various selectmen, but the mayor and others said they want to follow the lead of the county and other cities in the surrounding areas.
Selectman Ronnie Brock, who was the only selectman to vote against the curfew and violations, asked why not having the curfew start at midnight instead of 10 p.m., adding a substitute motion, which was struck down in a 5-1 vote against.
Selectman Shawn Williams while explaining why he was against Brock’s motion, said that the pandemic the world is facing in COVID-19 needs to be taken seriously and that the curfew in his opinion should be even earlier.“I think this curfew should go to 9 p.m.,” Williams said. “This is a pandemic. This is something serious, and me personally, I seem to think we are taking this not as seriously as we should be. That opens us up to a lot of different problems.”
Selectman Devante Johnson, who refused to vote on the curfew, agreed with Williams that the virus needs to be taken seriously and suggested a shelter-in-place motion should be filed, but the board did not move to vote on that.
“It seems like we need to be doing a shelter-in-place versus a curfew, because at 5:01 a.m., your city is back wide open,” Johnson said.
The violation fees set were also under some debate. Originally, Chief Damian Gatlin wanted the fee to be up to $850, and he suggested six months’ jail time, but Brock rejected the notion of placing fees and jail time with the curfew.
He said Gatlin was able to charge people with failure to comply with the commands of law enforcement, a violation which can carry up to up to $500 and/or up to six months in county jail.
Gatlin said he wants the curfew to “have teeth,” but he and his police officers would be “judicious” about the use of the fine and jail time, and also said what people are fined and how much jail time they get is up to a judge.
Brock called the county during the meeting and was assured that the sheriff’s office would not imprison or fine anyone over the county curfew, but Selectman Michael Cameron, who attended over the phone, said it is important that people know this is serious and they will have to face consequences.
“They need the authority to back it up,” Cameron said. “We need to let them make their decisions based on person to person.”
Johnson said he was against a strictly enforced curfew, but agreed that the curfew needed to be in place.
Gatlin said it will not cause more havoc, but instead keep his officers safer with fewer people out and about.
Selectman Donovan Hill, who attended by phone, said people will do what they want no matter what the board decided or what the police say, but said officers need the ability to enforce the curfew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.