An auditor’s observance that the McComb School District is running a day-care operation below cost will end services for children 2 years old and younger in two weeks.
There are 21 children in the program, superintendent Dr. Cederick Ellis told the school board at its work session Tuesday. Families pay monthly prices based on whether or not a parent works for the district, but the cost of the program is significantly higher than the money it brings in.
The last day for 2-and-under day care is Friday, Dec. 18. School officials pointed out that services for 3- and 4-year-old children will continue because that is part of a separate early-learning collaborative program.
Both day cares are located at the Kennedy Early Childhood Center, where kindergarten classes also are taught.
“There was nothing we could come up with to present to this board to say we have a plan in place for 2-year-olds,” Ellis said.
“If there was any way we could keep this, we would,” he added. “But we have already been cited for basically running an illegal day care.”
He said the day care would have had to charge at least $550 per month to break even. Several trustees noted that price is probably higher than what privately owned day care operations in McComb charge.
Ellis said school officials met this week with day care employees who will lose their jobs from the closing, and will see if they qualify for any other positions in the district.
Officials also are contacting parents of day care students to explain the closing.
The audit for the 2018-19 school year reported nine “exceptions,” or violation of state policies or laws. In the day care’s case, the private auditor pointed out the financial gap in the program and said the difference should be considered a gift to employees with children in the day care.
Ellis told the board what the district is doing about other exceptions reported in the audit:
• A $786,000 renovation of the high school cafeteria should have been paid for with district money instead of federal child nutrition funds. Ellis said the district failed to ask the Mississippi Department of Education for permission to use the federal money, but will do so now. He believes the department would have approved such a request.
• Regarding a $419,621 overpayment to a vendor hired for heating, air conditioning, lighting and other building upgrades, Ellis said school officials will meet with the vendor and state officials to see how to resolve this. He said a former employee added work assignments that were not part of the contract. The vendor, Triage Facility Consultants, did perform the extra work, Ellis said.
• An exception in the audit that said the district paid $7,904 for two meals per day at a half-day workshop was inaccurate, Ellis said. He had agendas for the workshop, whose sessions lasted from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. over several days, along with a list of employees who signed in as having attended.
Ellis said the district did spend the amount noted for food, but he is writing both the private auditor and the Audit Department to ask for the removal of the exception.
• The audit said the school board should review all contracts for services to the district before they are signed. The board began doing that a few months ago.
• A missed payment on a loan from the district’s 16th section fund has been made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.