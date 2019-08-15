A Magnolia man died in a single-vehicle crash along Highway 190 early Monday near Lacombe, La., authorities reported.
Patrick Kevin Cantanese, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene near the intersection of Highway 434 in St. Tammany Parish at 3:30 a.m., according to a Louisiana State Police press release.
Cantanese was driving an eastbound 2015 Toyota Tacoma that apparently veered off the road and into a ditch before crashing into a concrete drain wall. The truck flipped and crashed into a tree.
Cantanese was not wearing a seatbelt, officials said.
The cause of the wreck is the subject of an ongoing investigation and investigators collected blood samples at the scene, as is routine in traffic fatality investigations.
