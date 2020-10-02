Youth arrested in Dixie Springs burglaries

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation into a series of burglaries on the north end of the county led to the arrest of a juvenile and the recovery of stacks of stolen guns and valuables on Thursday.
Night patrol deputies received details on a suspect and vehicle in the case, sheriff’s officials said.
Around 3 a.m. Thursday, Lt. Jason Blake stopped a vehicle matching the description.
During the traffic stop, the suspect allegedly threw out a bag containing a gun and marijuana, Chief Detective Robbie Roberts said.
The suspect, whose name wasn’t released because of his age, is being held at the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center.
“The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are pending,” Chief Deputy Brad Bellipanni said.
After the arrest, the sheriff’s office used a search warrant to recover items from the suspect’s home, his vehicle and his girlfriend’s home, Roberts said.
The sheriff’s office recovered 31 guns and several hand tools, jewelry, debit cards, electronics including phones, tablets, laptops and gaming systems, and other merchandise.
Detectives laid out the items on four large tables at their office to catalog it all, piling up laptops and standing a flat-screen TV atop a few game consoles.
“They were all believed taken in various home burglaries and automobile burglaries in the past year,” Roberts said.
“Items are being identified and hopefully returned to victims at a later date.”
Assisting the Pike County Sheriff’s Office with the search warrant were Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a similar burglary case, but it is not related to the one in Pike, Bellipanni said.
