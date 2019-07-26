Pike County Board of Supervisors president Chuck Lambert said Thursday he plans to fill out more paperwork for the second phase of a FEMA grant to halt erosion on the Bogue Chitto River near Holmesville bridge.
“It’s been close to two years. We don’t have final approval of the grant,” Lambert said.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency already awarded some $80,000 for the design phase, and now the county is hoping for some $400,000 for construction.
“We’re trying to figure out what’s got it held up,” Lambert said.
Keith Lott of Neel-Schaffer engineering firm pointed out that FEMA is the agency involved in dealing with natural disasters.
“This kind of takes a back seat,” Lott said.
Alpha Center update
Supervisors asked board attorney Wayne Dowdy to contact the McComb school board and city board for an update on plans for the city to take over the Alpha Center, which houses a public library.
The center, owned by the Universal Club and rented by the county, was supposed to revert to the school board, which would then transfer it to the city, but supervisors have not been notified that any of those things have happened, Lambert said.
Supervisors quit paying rent in May and plan to give five years’ worth of rent to the city to upgrade the building. Lambert said he wants to be sure the board isn’t still supposed to be paying rent until the transfer is finalized.
Help for mentally ill
Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky asked fellow board members for information on whom residents can call for help when experiencing mental illness or drug problems. Supervisors said residents can call the chancery clerk’s office (601-783-3362) if they’re seeking voluntary commitment or Southwest Mental Health Complex (601-684-2173) if they need treatment.
“If they don’t take them, they can tell them where to go,” said Supervisor Faye Hodges.
Hodges said support groups are available as well, such as the National Alliance on Mental Illness (1-800-950-6264).
Jail fire update
In other business, supervisors:
• Got an update on a fire at the Pike County jail Tuesday. Chief deputy Johnny Scott said the fire erupted in a clothes dryer. “It was poor maintenance. They were not cleaning the lint filter,” he said. “It was minor, minor. It made us look at our fire evacuation plan again.”
• Learned that Tax Assessor Laurie Allen plans to hire appraiser Robert Cook of Brandon in two tax assessment appeals of Edgewood Mall properties.
• Approved travel for drug court employees to three-day training at Oxford in August.
• Noted the transfers of jail tower guard Natasha Jenkins from tower guard to correctional officer, and correctional officer Ebony Moore from part-time to full-time.
