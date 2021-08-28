Hurricane watch downgraded, but Ida still threatens

The National Weather Service canceled a hurricane watch for Southwest Mississippi Saturday and issued a tropical storm warning instead, and residents continued to prepare for a strengthening Hurricane Ida as it continued on course for the area ahead of a Sunday evening landfall.
Ida was expected to hit as a Category 4 hurricane with winds ranging anywhere from 130-150 mph on the Louisiana coast before quickly weakening into a tropical storm by the time it arrives in Southwest Mississippi.
The National Hurricane Center predicts Southwest Mississippi will start to feel tropical storm force winds by Sunday morning.
“Today is the day you need to prepare. This is it,” Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Director Stephen McCraney said in a press conference Saturday. “You’ve got until about dark-thirty and in the morning things are going to be picking up. Any preparations you need to do, let’s finish that up today.”
Pike County Civil Defense officials planned to open the Community Safe Room from noon Sunday to noon Monday.
As of 2 p.m. Saturday, Ida was located about 290 miles from the mouth of the Mississippi River and about 380 miles from Houma, La.
After hammering Cuba and the Isle of Youth on Friday, Ida stayed on a steady course that held true with most of the forecast models agreeing that its path would eventually cross Southwest Mississippi, with the center of the storm likely passing over Amite County at tropical storm strength Monday morning — about 12 hours after its winds arrive.
Most of Southwest Mississippi had a 90% chance of experiencing at least tropical storm force winds, according to forecasts.
A Saturday afternoon weather advisory said western areas of New Orleans, as well as Baton Rouge and Houma in Louisiana could experience devastating winds on the scale of Hurricane Katrina. Southwest Mississippi, New Orleans East and parts of Southeast Louisiana east of I-55 could see “life-threatening wind having possible limited to extensive impacts.”
Ida is expected to bring 6 to 10 inches of rain to Southwest Mississippi. An advisory Saturday had areas around Osyka possibly seeing 10-15 inches.
Forecasts show significant dangers in the form of 11 feet of storm surge in coastal areas, along with heavy rains, flooding and damaging winds.
As of 2 p.m. Saturday, Ida has sustained wind speeds of 100 mph.
Tornadoes are also a possibility throughout the path of the storm, with Southwest Mississippi expected to be on the stronger eastern side of the hurricane.
Around McComb Saturday, frantic preparations continued ahead of the storm, with people gassing up, stocking up and battening down.
Louisiana tags filled up driveways and yards of residents with evacuating family members, and the volume of northbound traffic on Interstate 55 was much heavier than the southbound lanes.
Gov. Tate Reeves and McCraney urged Mississippians to share the highways for evacuating Louisianans.
“Let’s be Mississippians like we always are, the hospitality state, and let them move through as they need to,” McCraney said, adding that “we know the back roads.”
