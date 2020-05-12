Pike County recorded only two additional coronavirus cases Monday morning as restaurants, salons and barber shops opened back up after Gov. Tate Reeves relaxed social distancing guidelines Friday afternoon.
Health officials reported 170 cases, 10 deaths and 14 cases within long-term care facilities county-wide.
The number of new cases in Pike County has slowed in recent days, but health officials warn that cases may increase as social distancing guidelines are relaxed further.
“We are still in the middle of this fight and we still have significant challenges before us,” Reeves said Monday afternoon. “You need to make decisions that are in the best interest of yourself, of your family and of your fellow Mississippians.
For the first time since Reeves instituted a shelter-in-place order at the beginning of the outbreak, restaurants were allowed to open up their dining rooms Monday morning, albeit with significant restrictions.
“I continue to ask all of you to take this deathly virus very seriously,” he said.
Reeves said the fallout of coronavirus has gaumed-up the economy and urged people who are called back into work to go, warning that the $600 weekly pandemic unemployment insurance will end in July.
“If you are currently unemployed due to COVID-19, and if your employers call you back to work, I strongly suggest that you return,” he said. “If businesses try to reopen and cannot find the workforce to reopen, it is very possible, if not likely, that the businesses will not be able.”
Reeves said the maximum amount of weekly assistance Mississippians will receive after pandemic unemployment insurance goes away in July will be $236, and that most beneficiaries actually receive less.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said University of Mississippi Medical Center is offering drive-thru testing every day at the fairgrounds in Jackson as well as pop-up clinics around the state and encouraged anybody experiencing coronavirus symptoms to seek testing.
“Please, if you need to get tested, get tested,” Dobbs said.
Reeves said Mississippi is testing at a higher rate than anticipated.
“As we get more and more of the accurate data in from out of state testing labs, particularly on their negative testing results, that may pop up even more,” he said. “When in doubt, go get tested. If you do have symptoms and you’re wondering if perhaps you have the virus, it makes sense to at least reach out to your physician.”
And Reeves said he hopes to see schools opened on time in August but admitted some district officials may elect to begin even earlier than that in order to allow students time to make up missed work from the spring semester.
“The one thing you should expect about the coronavirus is that you should expect the unexpected,” Reeves said.
In other news, health officials reported 173 new cases of coronavirus and five new deaths, for a total of 9,674 cases and 435 deaths statewide since data was recorded on March 11. The new deaths were among patients in Adams, Itawamba, Lauderdale, Leake and Neshoba counties.
It’s become increasingly clear that younger patients are affected more often than originally believed by health officials. Among patients, 18-29 year olds account for 1,547 cases, 30-39 year olds account for 1,478, 40-49 year olds account for 1,672, 50-59 year olds account for 1,591. Deaths among patients age 18-59 years account for 68% of all deaths since March 11.
Deaths, however, are mostly concentrated among patients aged 60 and older. The 70-79 age bracket accounts for the highest number of deaths with 125.
African Americans continue to be at higher risk of being infected, according to state health data. Over 57% of patients have been African American while about 33% were white.
The vast majority of Mississippians infected with coronavirus haven’t required treatment in a hospital. Only about 18% of patients experienced symptoms serious enough for in-patient treatment.
Health officials said 95,855 people have been tested in public and private labs statewide and an undetermined number of people have been tested in facilities in other states. Dobbs said officials are working to improve out-of-state reporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.