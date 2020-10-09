Man killed, woman injured in wreck

A Wednesday night wreck on Highway 98 east of McComb killed a Louisiana man and severely injured a McComb woman.
Heather Jones, 37, of Henry Burch Road was returning home from work at the Enterprise-Journal about 11 p.m. when her 2014 Toyota Camry was hit head-on by a 2001 Ford Ranger being going west in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 98 near Pinecrest Drive, Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Trooper Craig James said.
The driver of the pickup, Robert L. Turnage, 55, of Springfield, La., was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was not wearing a seatbelt, James said.
Jones, who was wearing a seatbelt, was airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge.
Her mother, Debra Johnson, said Thursday that Jones suffered multiple injuries, including a broken leg, a broken hand and lacerated liver. She was in surgery Thursday morning and was in recovery as of about 10 a.m. that day. Johnson said doctors are hopeful Jones’ foot and leg can be saved, but that she could lose her leg below the knee.
“I’m just numb. I was up all night,” Johnson said. After the accident, her daughter “climbed out the driver’s side of her car. It was the only way she could get out.
“Her car looks like Godzilla stomped on it. It’s almost cut in half.”
She said family members are looking into creating a GoFundMe page to solicit donations to help cover Jones’ medical bills.
James said the Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. He did not speculate on the cause.
