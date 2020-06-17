Pike County supervisors declared the FEMA shelter an “adjunct courtroom” and considered leaving the front and side entrances of the courthouse closed indefinitely — all because of the coronavirus.
Sheriff James Brumfield said he met with department heads, who asked for more security at the courthouse, especially after it opens when coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
Currently three deputies are posted at the courthouse. At least one more is needed, and preferably two, he said.
However, adding one deputy will mean amending his budget for the remainder of the fiscal year to the tune of $15,425 for the next three months.
Supervisor Robert Accardo suggested keeping the front and west side doors of the courthouse closed instead of adding deputies, to save money.
“I 100% see the need, but you can only stretch a dollar so far,” he said.
Circuit Clerk Roger Graves agreed, suggesting leaving just the back door open for the public indefinitely.
“Not necessarily from now on, but until we can fund an additional deputy,” Accardo clarified.
Brumfield noted that public convenience is a factor.
“You’ve got to think about the public and their access to the courthouse,” he said.
Currently the public is not allowed in the courthouse. People are asked to call for outdoor service.
Graves also asked supervisors to declared the FEMA shelter, also known as the county multipurpose center, as an adjunct courtroom to be used for jury selection.
Graves said circuit court jury selection is coming up, but the main courtroom is too small for social distancing.
“I would say it’s temporary, but it’s kind of like the doors, I don’t know how long that will last,” he said.
Brumfield noted he will need to pull a courthouse deputy to use at the FEMA shelter during the jury selection.
Civil defense director Richard Coghlan said the Federal Emergency Management Agency might object to use of the building for a courtroom since it prohibits “political activity.”
But board attorney Wayne Dowdy said, “That’s not political, that’s judicial.”
